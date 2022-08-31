NXT Worlds Collide lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Worlds Collide event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a unification match

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a Triple Threat unification match

-NXT Tag Team Champions Brutus Creed and Julius Creed vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang in a four-way elimination unification match

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet for the NXT North American Championship

-Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

