Reality of Wrestling “The Last Stand Rumble” results: Vetter’s review of the seventh annual Last Stand Rumble, Danny Limelight vs. Niko Vance for the ROW Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Reality of Wrestling “The Last Stand Rumble”

April 11, 2026, in Texas City, Texas, at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena

Streamed live on YouTube.com



This venue is always well-lit, and it was packed. Chris Russo provided commentary.

* Danny Limelight came to the ring; he’s not dressed to wrestle. He said he’s not defending his title tonight! His T-shirt reads” Zilla Killa.” He wondered why he didn’t have a WWE contract yet. “It should be on NXT this Tuesday,” Danny said.

* Backstage, a female interviewer spoke to Daniel Alexandro. The sound was really echoing, and I couldn’t even comprehend his name. That whole interview was difficult to understand. (And of course, for no apparent reason, ROW refuses to use on-screen graphics.)

1. Jimmy House vs. Daniel Alexandro. House was renamed as “CJ Valor” in Evolve, but he’s still going by Jimmy House here. Alexandro is similar to WWE’s Berto (Humberto Carrillo). They traded quick mat reversals at the bell. House is a powerhouse and is visibly stronger. Daniel choked House in the ropes. He hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 2:30, and he kept House grounded. House hit a powerslam. Alexandro hit a full nelson-into-a-uranage for a nearfall.

House hit some punches and a flying shoulder tackle, then a flying forearm at 4:30. He pulled down the straps of his singlet. Alexandro hit a low-blow mule kick, but he missed a frog splash. House immediately hit a spear for the pin. Fine match for the time given. The commentators noted that there were other WWE ID prospects still to come.

Jimmy House defeated Daniel Alexandro at 5:14.

* Emily Mae interviewed WWE ID prospect Mike Cunningham backstage, but again, the sound is really echoing, and it’s hard to understand them. Cunningham boasted that he’s the guy who makes the shot when the game is on the line, because “that’s what a main man does.”

2. Clay Roberts vs. Mike Cunningham. Again, I’ve compared the bald Clay to former NXT wrestler Oney Lorcan. The commentators noted that the series is split 1-1, making this the rubber match. A lockup to open. Clay stalled in the ropes. Mike hit a running back elbow in the corner and a dropkick at 2:00, then a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Clay hit a running knee to the side of the head and some loud chops. Cunningham hit some punches, but Clay hit a DDT for a nearfall at 3:30.

Roberts grounded Cunningham in a rear-naked choke. Mike escaped and hit some more punches. Mike hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick off the ropes, then a Spinebuster for a believable nearfall, and we got a “That was three!” chant. Cunningham fell to the floor. Ajaxx ran down the ring and suplexed Mike on the floor! Ajaxx threw Mike into the ring, and Clay hit a Claymore Kick for a believable nearfall! Mike hit a superkick and a Fameasser leg drop for the pin.

Mike Cunningham defeated Clay Roberts at 6:15.

3. Blake Banks vs. Cappuccino Jones. Banks is doing exactly what Slim J was doing in AEW two years ago — he’s a scrawny white kid, and he’s “the trust fund kid.” The commentators said he wore Louis Vuitton boots. This is Cap’s first match back here since he lost his WWE ID Title belt to Chazz “Starboy” Hall. They locked up at the bell; they are the same height, but Cap is a bit thicker. Blake pulled Cap’s hair. Cap hit a dropkick at 1:30, and he hit an armdrag.

Banks dropkicked Cap off the apron to the floor. In the ring, he hit a shotgun dropkick, with Jones flying into the corner. Banks hit a suplex for a nearfall at 3:00, and he cranked on Cap’s head and twisted his neck. Cap hit a back suplex at 4:30, and he fired up. He hit a running punch to the jaw, then the Froggy Brew elbow drop for the clean pin. Entertaining.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Blake Banks at 5:09.

* A woman named Taylor interviewed Cap at the entrance area, asking him what’s next. They fixed the mic halfway through the interview, and I could suddenly hear him. His message for the locker room was to stay out of his way because he’s going for the ROW Title.

* Booker T was seated at his desk in his office. Danny Limelight walked in and put his feet up on the desk, but Booker T immediately ordered him to put those down. Booker T said things are going to be a little different here… and Danny is defending the belt tonight! Niko Vance walked in! Booker T said that since Danny thinks he’s ready for WWE and NXT, he will face Niko tonight. (Those guys are so generic I actually wrote it was Harlem Lewis until Booker T corrected me.)

4. Max Castellanos (w/ Ms. Alexa) vs. Jay Alexander for the ROW Texas Title. Again, Max gives off Santos Escobar vibes. He puffed on a cigar as he strolled to the ring. Jay charged to the ring and attacked, and he hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Jay is really muscular (think former NXT talent Mojo Rawley). Alexa tripped Jay, and Max immediately hit a DDT. They rolled to the floor at 1:30 and brawled at ringside. Back in the ring, Max choked Jay in the ropes, then he hit a sideslam for a nearfall.

Max hit a second-rope superplex at 3:00 for a nearfall. He clotheslined Jay to the floor, and they once again traded blows at ringside. Jay slammed him back-first on the apron. Ms. Alexa went to strike Jay, but he blocked it. Back in the ring, Max hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 5:30. Alexa slid a chair to Max; Max swung at Jay and missed. Jay hit a Stormbreaker (spinning slam off his shoulder) onto the folded chair and scored the pin!! New champion!

Jay Alexander defeated Max Castellanos to win the ROW Texas Title at 6:12.

* Emily Mae interviewed WWE Evolve’s Skylar Rae backstage, and this is Skylar’s ROW debut here. Her blue-and-white top certainly looks like Dallas Cowboys cheerleader gear. (She really is best known for the LFG series, as she’s had so few actual matches.)

5. “Lady Bird” Monica Monroe vs. Hollyhood Haley J vs. Skylar Rae for the ROW Women’s Title. Haley J carried her dog with her to the ring. Monroe shoved Haley J to the floor. Skylar immediately got a rollup on Monica for a nearfall. Haley J pulled Skylar to the floor and threw her face-first on the apron. Monroe hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. Back in the ring, Monroe got a one-count on Haley J.

Skylar hit a top-rope double missile dropkick, then a snap suplex for a nearfall on Haley J at 2:00. Haley J and Skylar had an awkward exchange in the corner, and Skylar fell to the mat; not sure what they were going for there. Monroe was talking under her breath to Haley J — they weren’t on the same page about what they were doing. The crowd was forgiving, though. Monroe hit some punches and a Sling Blade clothesline on Skylar, then a half-nelson suplex on Haley J.

Monroe dove through the ropes onto both women at 5:30. Skylar nailed a top-rope frog splash on Haley J, but Monroe hit a Swanton Bomb on Skylar, and Skylar rolled to the floor. Monica immediately hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock to pin Haley J. A forgiving crowd, as there were more awkward exchanges than we’re used to here. A commentator even noted that it “wasn’t the absolute prettiest” match.

“Lady Bird” Monica Monroe defeated Hollyhood Haley J and Skylar Rae to retain the ROW Women’s Title at 6:23.

6. Danny Limelight vs. Niko Vance for the ROW Title. There was no sign of Gaspar Hernandez, Limelight’s henchman, and Danny looked hesitant as he approached the ring. He rolled to the floor at the bell and stalled. Back in the ring, Niko hit some punches and was quickly in charge; he’s taller and visibly stronger. Niko hit a bodyslam and a Kokeshi falling headbutt for a nearfall at 1:30, and Danny again rolled to the floor to regroup.

In the ring, Niko hit a gutwrench slam for a nearfall. Such power! He missed a Helluva Kick and injured his leg. Danny crotched Niko around the ring post. “He’s going to have to go see a groinocologist after that,” a commentator said. Danny slammed Niko’s left knee against the ring post. In the ring, Danny hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. He hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Niko hit a DDT that almost looked like an F5.

Vance hit a Pump Kick to the chest, then a David Finlay-style Dominator swinging faceplant for a believable nearfall at 6:00. Danny pushed the ref into the ropes to cause Niko to be crotched in the corner. Danny hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Niko hit a running Hidden Blade forearm strike for the pin! New champion! The crowd went NUTS for the title change, as I don’t think anyone saw that coming! Niko posed in the corner with the belt. This is the first time an NXT wrestler has won a ROW belt and is taking it back to the PC!

Niko Vance defeated Danny Limelight to win the ROW Title at 6:42.

7. The 7th annual Last Stand Rumble. There are 30 entrants ; I was not watching this live, so I saw that about 50 minutes were remaining in the show. Zilla Fatu won it last year despite entering at No. 1, and he scored 10 eliminations. Drawing No. 1 was Will Allday, and No. 2 was Chandler Hopkins was No. 2. Again, if you put a cowboy hat on Jay White, he’d be Chandler Hopkins; I could see both of these guys in the final four. They traded punches, and Allday hit a superkick. Quentin Wynters was No. 3 at 1:30.

Wynters dropkicked Allday, who nearly went out! Cam Cole was No. 4; he’s a white guy in orange trunks. Allday clotheslined Wynters to the floor. EJ Nduka was No. 5; he’s so much taller than everyone else! Erik Lockhart was No. 6 at 5:00. Nduka powerbombed Lockhart! Blake Troop was No. 7, so we have six in the ring. Blake and Nduka traded blows. Jesse Funaki was No. 8 at 7:30, and he hit a dropkick. Jesse dropkicked Troop over the top rope to the floor! Teenager Rhys Maddox was No. 9, and he worked with teammate Lockhart.

Nduka put both Maddox and Lockhart on the apron, but they managed to hang on. Maddox hit a flying forearm to eliminate Nduka! Ryan Davidson was No. 10 at 11:00. Will Allday dove through the ropes onto Davidson! They got into the ring and brawled. Davidson eliminated both Allday and Cam Cole! I see five in the ring right now. Will Austin was No. 11. Jay Davis was No. 12: I don’t think I’ve seen him before, but I think a young Shelton Benjamin, and he started hitting German Suplexes on everyone! Davis tossed Maddox.

Semsei was No. 13 at 14:30; he has a karate style. Jonathan Vega was No. 14, and he hit some dropkicks, and he brawled with Funaki. Big Luther (think Keith Lee) was No. 15 at 16:30. EVERYONE jumped him as he entered the ring, but he threw them all aside. He tossed Vega, then Austin. He clotheslined three more guys out. There went Hopkins! He picked up Lockhart and tossed him onto everyone on the floor! Luther was alone in the ring! Everyone else was just eliminated! Edge Stone was No. 16. Oh, Ryan Davidson just jumped Luther from behind; he was hiding on the floor!

Davidson and Stone worked over Big Luther, hitting a team suplex on Luther at 19:30. Hans Steel was No. 17; I haven’t seen him before, but he’s a heavy metal fan. Davidson and Stone tossed him in just six seconds. The commentators wondered if that’s the fastest-ever elimination. Terrale Tempo (Luther’s teammate!) was No. 18, so it’s two-on-two. Tempo hit a suplex and posed. (He seriously looks a lot like Rich Swann.) Tempo tried to eliminate his teammate, Luther! Luther clotheslined Tempo to the floor! Rey Azteca was No. 19 at 23:30; he wears a lucha mask.

Alex Ace was No. 20; I haven’t seen him before, but think Luke Gallows! He’s tall and easily stepped over the top rope. If he’s not seven feet tall, he’s pretty close! Ace easily tossed Azteca. Luther and Ace squared off and traded punches. Luther scooped him up and tossed him! The crowd loves Luther! Davidson tried to toss Luther but couldn’t. Hoka was No. 21. Luther clotheslined Davidson to the floor! WWE ID prospect It’s Gal was No. 22 at 27:30. We have FOUR in the ring. Luther tossed him across the ring a couple of times.

Jossiah Jean was No. 23, and he hit a Go To Sleep on Gal. Matty Ice was No. 24 at 29:30, and he won the Rumble in 2023. I see SIX in the ring. Zilla Fatu was No. 25, and the crowd popped for him. He threw everyone around. He eliminated Jossiah. Mike Cunningham was No. 26, and he squared off with It’s Gal, and they traded punches. Clay Roberts appeared, jumped on the apron, and pulled Cunningham to the floor! Hadar Horvitz was No. 27 at 33:30. Hadar’s teammate, Ori Gold was No. 28! They really are Better Together! They hit stereo kicks on several guys.

Better Together hit some kicks on Zilla! Max Castellanos was No. 29 and he hit a double clothesline and eliminated both Horvitz and Gold! Gator-loving Buck Gator was No. 30 at 37:30, and we have EIGHT left. Gator eliminated Gal. Edge Stone hit an Electric Chair on Gator and tossed him. Down to SIX. Edge Stone was tossed. Matty Ice was tossed. We are down to Hoka, Zilla Fatu, Big Luther, and Max Castellanos. Max hit a low blow on Hoka and eliminated him. Zilla immediately eliminated Max! It’s just Zilla and Big Luther!

This crowd was HOT and split between the two babyfaces. They traded forearm strikes. Luther hit a running Thesz Press at 41:00. He set up for a Choke Bomb, but Zilla escaped and hit a Samoan Drop! Zilla tried to hit a flying Samoan Spike, but Big Luther blocked it. Luther hit a Choke Bomb, then he clotheslined Zilla to the floor to win! What a HOT Rumble! The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” as he celebrated in the ring.

Big Luther defeated Zilla Fatu to win the 30-man Rumble at 42:00 even.

Final Thoughts: That is one of the best Rumbles I’ve seen in a long time. Wow. Luther came in, cleared the ring, and had about a dozen eliminations. A good Rumble to me has a few ‘chapters,’ where we have different key points. Luther eliminating everyone and being alone in the ring was a cool moment. Having it come down to Luther and Zilla was perfectly done — the two biggest babyfaces here, and the crowd loved it.

I noted in my last ROW review that Terrale Tempo has been slow to tag in Big Luther — he’s seemingly been annoyed at the growing popularity of his teammate. So, I was not surprised at all when Tempo tried to toss Luther, but it backfired spectacularly.

The six undercard matches were all adequate; nothing long enough to really get too excited about. I’m not sure I like seeing Niko Vance winning a belt here when he barely even gets in the ring in NXT. The women recovered, but yeah, they weren’t on the same page a few times — it was clear that Monica Monroe was whispering instructions to get them back into position. I applaud a patient crowd who didn’t get all over them for it, either. The show closed in at about 2 hours, 10 minutes.