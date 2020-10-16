10/16 Anish V’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Jeff Cobb and David Finlay vs. Kenta and Chase Owens, PJ Black vs. Alex Zayne, TJP vs. Hikuleo, Misterioso vs. Danny Limelight

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews NJPW Strong: Jeff Cobb and David Finlay vs. Kenta and Chase Owens, PJ Black vs. Alex Zayne, TJP vs. Hikuleo, Misterioso vs. Danny Limelight, and more (8:14)…

Click here to stream or download the October 16 NJPW Strong audio review.

