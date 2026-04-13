TNA Impact preview: EC3 returns on Thursday’s Rebellion fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-EC3 vs. Eric Young
-KC Navarro vs. AJ Francis
Powell’s POV: Impact is holding tapings on Tuesday and Wednesday in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment