TNA Impact preview: EC3 returns on Thursday’s Rebellion fallout show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-EC3 vs. Eric Young

-KC Navarro vs. AJ Francis

Powell’s POV: Impact is holding tapings on Tuesday and Wednesday in Syracuse, New York, at Medical University Arena. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).