AEW Dynamite preview: Three championship matches set for the Spring BreakThru themed Dynasty fallout show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kamille for the TBS Championship

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the TNT Title

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Everett, Washington, at Angels of the Wind Arena. AEW will also be taping Thursday’s Collision, and we are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).