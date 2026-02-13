WWE Smackdown preview: Tonight’s Syfy show features two title matches, Elimination Chamber qualifiers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Jade Cargill vs. Jordynne Grace for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat qualifier for the men’s Elimination Chamber match

-Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina in a Triple Threat qualifier for the women’s Elimination Chamber match

-Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Syfy tonight (and next Friday due to the Olympics) and Netflix internationally at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).