JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 70): Roth’s review of Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy vs. PCO and Mickie Knuckles, Brothers of Funstruction vs. The Outbreak in a cage match for the JCW Tag Team Titles

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 70)

Taped January 18, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Sunshine Theater

Streamed February 12, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show opened with a recap that highlighted every match and angle from last week’s show. The Lunacy Intro followed… Veda Scott and Joe Dombrowski were on commentary…

Ring announcer Mark Roberts introduced Vince Russo, who came to the ring. Russo asked if the fans knew what he loved, and he loved being a majority owner because no one can stop him. He said it’s going to be a historical moment as he called out the referees for the matches. Both refs had beards. Dombrowski asked, “What’s he going to do, shave them?” Funny.

Russo said the referees were local. He said the backstage area smelled like puke. He ran down what it could mean. Someone puked, someone didn’t wash their wrestling gear, or Vader was in the building (which was booed and was unnecessary). Russo said there was no puke, everyone’s gear was clean, and Vader was dead. He accused the refs of not bathing, and now wanted to get down to business.

JCW Champion Mr. Anderson made his entrance. Russo said he had a hell of a match with James Storm. Russo said Storm would be out for a couple of months and called Anderson an asshole and a troublemaker. Russo wanted Anderson to change his attitude. Anderson asked what Russo doesn’t like about him. Russo pointed to his gear and his use of the F-word toward the crowd. Anderson brought up another person named Vince, who wanted him to change his presentation. Anderson told Russo he would not change a thing. Russo reiterated that he is the boss. Anderson said Russo isn’t the boss as long as he has the title…

Veda Scott and Joe Dombrowski checked in on commentary. Russo came back out to say he wouldnever return to “this shithole.” Joe and Veda ran down the card…

Backstage, Big Vito walked up to Yabo and Ruffo and said the three of them would drop the bomb…

1. “Professional” Mike Urlacher vs. Ninja Mack. Mike (a/k/a Moshpit Mike) gave the double bird to Mack and got the crowd to chant for him. Mike shoved Mack in the corner, then had a football tossed to him. Mike hit a shoulder tackle while he held the football. Mike climbed to the second rope to try a twisting elbow, but dropped and missed. Mack climbed the ropes and missed the Ninja Bomb. Facade appeared on the ramp, and Mike hit a Destroyer for the win.

Jerry’s Jabber: I am enjoying Mike more and more. He reminds me of Mikey Whipwreck in that he loses a lot, it’s a shock when he wins, and he has the fans behind him…

Backstage, Caleb Konley was talking with Vince Russo, who was praising him. Kerry Morton walked in and was upset that Konley was the chosen one rather than him. Russo played into Morton’s conspiracy theories and then said he’s delusional. Matt Cross called Morton and said to meet him outside. Russo called Morton a jackass to end the segment…

A vignette aired for “The Hardcore Hero” The Green Phantom coming to JCW…

2. Amazing Maria vs. J-Rod. Amazing Maria was reinstated by “Big Al” Alice Crowley. Maria powerbombed J-Rod from the top while J was posing on the top rope. J-Rod hit a discus forearm and a big boot for a near fall. Maria hit some headbutts, chops, and a super kick. J came back with a spear for the three count.

Jerry’s Jabber: Maria and J-Rod worked well together. J-Rod is very impressive.

Backstage, Jasmin St. Claire hyped her Monster Corp… J-Rod asked “Big Al” Alice Crowley for a match against Dani Mo.

3. Caleb Konley vs. Cocaine for Cocaine’s number one contenter status. Kerry Morton was introduced as a special guest commentator. Konley hit a big boot on Cocaine at ringside, and then bodyslammed him on the ramp. (There’s a cameraman who likes like X-Pac that was shown, and now that’s all I can think of.) Konley backdropped Cocaine on the guardrail. Cocaine came back and hit a dive on Konley.

Cocaine hit a Swanton. Konley reversed a Tombstone into a mat slam, then hit a running senton. Cocaine pulled out the powder, shook it all over his face, and Coked up. Cocaine threw a superkick, and Konley fired back with a clothesline. Kerry Morton ran in and hit a knee strike on Konley. Matt Cross showed up to fight Morton. The match was thrown out. Konley and Cross worked together to beat up Morton.

Jerry’s Jabber: This wasn’t long enough to get good. It was just there to further the story between Morton, Cross, and Konley. At least there’s a story.

An ad aired for Stranglemania Las Vegas during The Collective weekend. Jasmine St. Claire’s name was spelled wrong in the ad…

Coach’s Corner aired with Johnathan Coachman, who talked about stupid gimmicks. He mentioned The Outbreak and ran them down…

Jerry’s Jabber: Stupid gimmick discussion in a promotion that’s essentially a gimmick in itself. Now that is stupid.

4. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre) in a steel cage match for the JCW Tag Team Titles. The Brothers rushed the Outbreak and hit Poetry in Motion. The cage door didn’t have a latch, so when one of the Outbreak put Yabo against the cage to choke him, the door flung open.

Abel climbed the cage, but Ruffo followed to stop him. Ruffo was crotched, and then he crotched Abel. Jackson and Yabo were near the top of the cage and fought each other. Barnabas grabbed Yabo’s feet to stop him from escaping the cage. Two men ran in and pulled out The Brothers to give them the win. The random team was called Choppa City, and they took out The Outbreak…

Jerry’s Jabber: I have no clue who Choppa City is. I initially thought they were The BLK Out, which would have been very cool to see. The match was ok for a cage match. I wonder if Kenny Omega made this cage like he made the bomb in AEW.

Backstage, Vito hyped up PCO and Mickie Knuckles. She kept hitting on Vito…

Blast from the Past was from 2011 JCW Legends and Outlaws show. The Match was “JWO” Syxx Pac and Kevin Nash (w/ Scott Hall vs. “The Outlaws” Road Dogg and Billy Gunn with Vampiro as the special guest referee.

5. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy (w/Jasmin St. Claire) vs. PCO and Mickie Knuckles (w/ Big Vito). Vito had a mic and, as usual, told the crowd to wipe off their clown makeup. Mickie shoved Happy into her boobs, so Happy returned the favor. Mickie bit the crotch of Happy and hit him with a hip attack.

Kongo Kong and Happy traded splashes in the corner on PCO. Mickie had a sleeper on Kongo Kong from the top rope. PCO chokeslammed Mr. Happy. PCO performed a split-legged moonsault that resulted in his leg hitting Happy in the face. Mickie held down Happy. PCO hit the PCO Sault for win…

After the match, PCO chokeslammed Kong. Mickie planted a big kiss on Vito, who looked stunned. Chicken Huntin’ played while a Violent J cartoon clown flashed on the screen in time with the beat.