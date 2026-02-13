ROH on HonorClub results (2/12): Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos vs. Top Flight for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Bandido, Komander, Mascara Dorada, and Xelhua vs. The Swirl and Premier Athletes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 154)

Taped January 31, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, at Esports Arena Arlington

Streamed February 12, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos beat “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin (w/Christopher Daniels) to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

2. Michael Oku, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich (w/Kevin Von Erich, Amira) defeated Oday, OXP, and Timur The Great

3. Persephone over Julissa Mexa

4. Dalton Castle, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum beat KM, Nathan Cruz, and Rosario Grillo

5. Lance Archer over Will Allday

6. ROH Champion Bandido, Komander, Mascara Dorada, and Xelhua defeated “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson and “Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling, Stori Denali)