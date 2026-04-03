WWE Smackdown preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Uncategorized WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes looks to spoil Randy Orton’s homecoming

-How will Rhea Ripley respond to back-to-back attacks by WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin?

-What carnage awaits on the road to the unsanctioned match between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania?

-Rhea Ripley vs. Michin

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

-New U.S. Champion Sami Zayn speaks

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).