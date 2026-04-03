WWE Smackdown preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-Cody Rhodes looks to spoil Randy Orton’s homecoming
-How will Rhea Ripley respond to back-to-back attacks by WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin?
-What carnage awaits on the road to the unsanctioned match between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania?
-Rhea Ripley vs. Michin
-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
-New U.S. Champion Sami Zayn speaks
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
The following matches and segments?? What match?? There isn’t one match listed here SMFH I can’t wait for Wrestlemania to be over I’m sick and tired of the nonstop promos