New coach hired for the WWE Performance Center 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has hired a new coach. Longtime pro wrestler Jazz (Carlene Moore-Begnaud) announced via Instagram (see below) that she has joined the WWE Performance Center staff.

Powell’s POV: The 53-year-old Jazz stood out during her run with ECW, and she eventually signed with WWE in 2001. She had two runs as a women’s champion in WWE, and also held the NWA Women’s Championship. Jazz and her husband, Rodney Mack (Rodney Begnaud), will be presented with The Verne Gagne Trainer Award at the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Waterloo, Iowa, during this year’s ceremony in July.

