JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 59): Roth’s review of Vince Russo being revealed as the real investor, Kerry Morton vs. James Storm, The Outbreak vs. Caleb Konley and Jeeves, Matt Cross vs. Ninja Mack

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 59)

Taped October 27, 2025, in Denver, Colorado, at Summit Music Hall

Streamed November 27, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show started with a recap of last week featuring the Cocaine and Big Vito storyline (somehow with worse audio), and highlights of the main event where Cocaine returned, and Vito revealed he’s not the investor…

Jerry’s Jabber: Happy Thanksgiving weekend, dear readers. Now that everyone is full, sit back, relax, and let’s get this Lunacy started.

The Lunacy Intro aired… Backstage, Violent J told the roster that Vito isn’t the investor. Caleb made a snide remark. Black Dhalia told J to shut the “F” up, which led to Jeeves and Dhalia arguing. J told Willie and Tony he booked them in a Hardcore Hell match against St. Claire Monster Corporation…

Elsewhere, Vito threatened Steven Flowe to bring Cocaine to him, otherwise it’s Flowe’s head splattered on the floor…

Mark Roberts was the ring announcer, and Joe Dombrowski and “Troma Superstar” Zac Amico were on commentary…

1. Suicide vs. Mechawolf Mechawolf and Suicide traded hammerlocks and kicks before Mechawolf landed a shoulder block. Suicide applied the Octopus Stretch and turned into a pin for the two count. Suicide performed a knee drop from the top rope for a two, before locking in a Randy Orton Special (Chin Lock). Late in the match Mechawolf hit Two Amigos with a the third being a twisting suplex for a two. Suicide hit a top rope belly to belly suplex, then tried a Swanton but missed, Mechawolf climbed the turnbuckle and hit the Frog Splash for the three.

Mechawolf beat Suicide.

Jerry’s Jabber: Mechawolf is impressive and seems to be a combination of Vampiro and Night Wolf from the video game Mortal Kombat 2. I wish people would stop doing so many Eddie Guerrero tributes. Every…single…company has someone or five who do Eddie Guerrero tributes.

The announcer ran down the card, including the main event of Kerry Morton vs. James Storm…

An ad aired for Brian Kage a/k/a Kuma’s Timeless Times, the movie, which is an album repurposed as a movie…

Backstage, Caleb Konley is flipping out, and Black Dhalia told him things will be okay. Jeeves kept repeating what she said while also pushing her out of the way…

2. “The St. Clair Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy (w/Jasmin St. Claire) vs. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony in a Hardcore Hell Match. Mr. Happy and 2 Tuff Tony started, and Mr. Happy was so excited he rubbed his nipples. The two big men locked up. Happy drove Tony to the corner. Tony hit a modified Pelè Kick and a Tony Sault for a two count. Mack tagged in and hit the Whoop Whoop double elbow for a two count. Happy tagged in Kong, who bodyslammed Mack, then hit a rolling senton. Mack hit the step up enziguri, and Kong sold it similarly to Ric Flair, so he fell about ten seconds later.

Tony slid a door inside the ring and hit Happy’s back with a steel chair. He also threw a trash can into the ring. Kong hit a cannonball that put Tony through a door that was placed in the corner. Mr. Happy and Kong made a door bridge by placing a door between two chairs. Kong places a trash can over Tony, then smacked the lid against it. Kong bodyslammed Tony, and then Kong and Happy did the Happy Dance before a big splash. Late in the match, Tony and Mack hit a Super Bomb through the door, but Kong broke up the pin at two. Tony choked Mr. Happy with wrist tape, and Happy passed out…

Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony beat “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was barely a hardcore match, and just bad. It’s fascinating because three of the four are amazingly talented, but perhaps four big men with similar styles just didn’t work.

An ad aired for booking Kerry Morton, paid for by Kerry Morton…

In the men’s room, Vito was washing his hands and yelling at the cameraman when Jeff the Ref walked out. Vito grabbed Jeff and slammed him against the wall, and said Jeff owed him $10,000.

Jerry’s Jabber: This makes two bathroom assaults by Big Vito. Ugh.

The commentators spoke about what just happened before announcing the next match…

3. Matt Cross vs. Ninja Mack Mack did two handsprings into head scissors, and Matt Cross performed a springboard head scissors in response. Matt Cross hit the small Suicide Dive because there were only a few inches between the ring and the barricade. Ninja Mack hit the Ninja Drop and missed Cross by a good two inches, but Cross sold it anyway. Cross argued with the crowd. Ninja Mack hit the Standing Corkscrew for a near fall. Cross hit a handspring back elbow, followed by a big boot for a near fall. There was a ref bump. Ninja Mack hit a savate kick and covered Cross, but the ref was down. Mack missed his finisher, and Cross rolled him up, and the referee woke up and made the three count…

Matt Cross beat Ninja Mack.

Backstage, Vito was talking to Jasmin St. Claire via phone when the Outbreak grabbed him. Vito responded with “Power of Christ compels you.” Funny. Barnabas says he’s the only one who can control the Outbreak, and he wants advancement for his team…

Jerry’s Jabber: This was a good match, with Mack and Cross having similar styles, but working well together.

An ad for Knokx Pro aired…

Caleb Konley and Jeeves walked into Vito’s office. Jeeves tried to sell Vito on Caleb Konley. Vito wanted Konley and Jeeves to put a hit on the Outbreak. Dhalia walked in and spoke, but it was hard to make out…

Steven Flowe was in a locker room and did a daily affirmation…

Jerry’s Jabber: Well, I think he did. I couldn’t hear him at all.

Caleb Konley, Dhalia, and Jeeves, who was covered in bubble wrap, called out The Outbreak, which led to the following match…

4. Caleb Konley and Jeeves (w/The Ring Rat a/k/a Black Dhalia) vs. The Outbreak (w/Barnabas the Bizarre). Konley attacks The Outbreak from behind to get started. Jeeves wore bubble wrap and a bike helmet. Caleb hit a suplex and a pin for a one count. Jeeves went for a big splash and missed. The Outbreak double-teamed Konley. The Outbreak hit their finisher on Jeeves for a quick win…

The Outbreak beat Caleb Konley and Jeeves.

Jerry’s Jabber: Short and painless. Jeeves feuding with the Ring Rat is already old.

The Blast from the Past was from a Bloody Mania 7 at Cave In Rock, Illinois, where The Haters beat The Young Bucks…

Backstage, Violent J said Vito had no power to book matches. Vito said he didn’t book anything and called J a douchebag…

5. Kerry Morton vs. James Storm with special guest referee Correctional Officer Mike. Kerry started the match by leaving the ring. Kerry threatened to slap a person in the crowd. Mike yelled, “You can’t slap him.” Funny. Kerry got out of a headlock, did a victory lap, and ran outside the ropes. Kerry and Storm kept reversing headlocks before Storm hip-tossed Kerry and put him on the top rope. Storm grabbed his yam bag (thanks, Taz) and tossed him from the top. Kerry came back, took a sip of Storm’s beer, and spat it in Storm’s face. Kerry put Storm on the top rope, Storm reversed it into spinning Razor’s Edge, which Kerry escaped, then went for a Last Call Super Kick, which Kerry blocked, and Kerry hit his version of the V-Trigger. Kerry threatened Mike, then took The Last Call Super Kick from Storm, who pinned him…

James Storm beat Kerry Morton.

Jerry’s Jabber: You could put Morton in a room with a phone, and he would make it a fun and entertaining thing.

A yellow jeep arrived backstage…

An ad aired for the Brian Pillman memorial anthology DVD…

Big Vito came to the ring and called the audience Juggalo assholes. Vito held a leather jacket while standing in the ring. He got nuclear heat. Steven Flowe came out, and his name plate said “Didn’t use Ticketmaster.” Funny. Vito called for Flowe’s music to be cut. Vito asked Flowe if he brought Cocaine (the wrestler). Flowe says no. Vito poked Flowe, who pushed Vito, and then Vito hit his Impaler DDT. Vito mounted and punched Flowe.

Vince Russo walked to the ring and told Vito to knock it off. Russo said he put the attitude in the Attitude Era, and that he is the new investor. He said he and Joe (Violent J) go way back, as Russo brought him into WWE and WCW. He said Joe called him to take JCW to the world, which means drastic changes, and those start at the bottom and go to the top. Russo ended by saying tune in next week. “Same Juggalo time, same Juggalo channel,” Russo said…