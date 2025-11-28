Wrestling Open “Episode 204 – Autumn Classic” results (11/27): Vetter’s review of a Survivor Series style elimination match, Ryan Clancy vs. Oxx Adams for the IWTV Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 204 – Autumn Classic”

November 27, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting was good, and it was easy to see. The attendance was perhaps 150. The crowd was small as the first match began, but had pretty much filled the room shortly after we got underway; I’ll say that’s impressive for a holiday evening. Paul Crockett provided commentary…

1. Ryan Clancy vs. Oxx Adams for the IWTV World Title. I will reiterate that Oxx is about 7’0″. He got on the mic and told the crowd he knows they are disappointed that BRG isn’t here with him tonight. Clancy low-bridged the top rope, and Oxx fell to the floor at the bell. Clancy hit some planchas, and they fought at ringside. In the ring, Oxx hit a gutwrench suplex at 1:30, and he took control. He hip-tossed Ryan across the ring. He hit a side slam for a nearfall. However, he missed a splash to the mat.

Oxx hit a clothesline at 4:30 and kept stomping on Ryan. He hit a bodyslam. He went for a delayed vertical suplex, but Clancy climbed on Oxx’s back and applied a sleeper! Nice! Ryan again tried a plancha, but Oxx caught him; Ryan pushed him into the ring post at 7:00. In the ring, Ryan went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Oxx caught him and awkwardly slammed him. Clancy got Oxx on his shoulders, but Adams escaped. Clancy again got him on his shoulders and hit a Samoan Drop for a one-count at 8:30. Clancy hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Oxx shoved the ref, who called for the bell. Good while it lasted.

Ryan Clancy defeated Oxx Adams via DQ to retain the IWTV World Title at 9:28.

* Brad Hollister ran to the ring to save Clancy from a further beatdown, and they worked together to toss Oxx from the ring. Hollister got on the mic and noted he’s been through “some wars” with Clancy in this venue, but he will have Clancy’s back. They shook hands.

2. Jariel Rivera vs. Eye Black Jack Pasquale. Rivera has been absent here of late, so good to see him back. Jack knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and he hit a Bulldog Powerslam at 1:30. Jariel hit a German Suplex and some European Uppercuts and took control. Jack fired up and hit a clothesline and another shoulder tackle. Jack hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and his twisting uranage for the pin.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Jariel Rivera at 4:04.

3. Quentin Wynters vs. Julius Draeger. Wynters was here in mid-summer, and I compared him to Fred Rosser. Draeger is the student I compare to former NXT Vaudevillain Simon Gotch, and the crowd chanted “Lorax!” at him. Wynters hit a dropkick. Crockett talked about how Quentin is competing at Reality of Wrestling in Texas with Booker T. Draeger took charge and stomped on Quentin. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:30, and he kept Wynters grounded. Quentin fired up and hit a clothesline, a back suplex, and an elbow drop, then a swinging powerslam for the pin. That wrapped up quickly!

Quentin Wynters defeated Julius Draeger at 5:38.

4. Jose Zamora vs. Pedro Dones. Zamora knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Dones hit some back. He peeled off the camera that Zamora wears 24/7 and put it on the ref. Zamora raked the eyes and clotheslined Dones and stomped on him. Dones hit a World’s Strongest Slam at 5:30. Zamora hit a standing neckbreaker and a springboard dropkick for a nearfall. Zamora got a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin!

Jose Zamora defeated Pedro Dones at 7:19.

5. DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence vs. “Wrench and Resolve” Erik Chacha and Jake Gray. Lawrence also hasn’t been here in a while. Powers easily tossed Gray to the mat at the bell, then he rolled to the floor to celebrate and stall. In the ring, Powers got a nearfall. Lawrence entered and bodyslammed Gray. Powers and Lawrence argued with each other! Uh-OH! Chacha got some quick rollups on Lawrence. Georgio responded with a European Uppercut. Chacha hit some Yes Kicks.

Powers hit a Pump Kick to Chacha’s chest at 4:00 that leveled Erik. DJ hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Lawrence hit some roundhouse kicks to Chacha’s chest. He hit a back suplex, with Powers getting the nearfall on Erik. Georgio accidentally hit DJ! Uh-OH again! Gray hit a flying clothesline on Lawrence at 6:30 and was fired up. Jake hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner. He hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall, but Powers made the save. W&R hit stereo kicks on Lawrence and a high-low combo to pin Lawrence!

“Wrench and Resolve” Erik Chacha and Jake Gray defeated DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence at 7:50.

6. Amira vs. Allie Katch. I’ll reiterate that Amira is from the Pacific Northwest and competed in Japan earlier this year. (I see Amira is joining a lot of these wrestlers and will be competing in Canada on Friday for C*4 Wrestling.) Crockett noted the online buzz for Amira being here. They shook hands before locking up. Allie appears to be slightly taller, and she has the size advantage. Amira grounded her in a headlock. Amira hit some armdrags at 2:00. Allie hit a stiff kick to the spine, so Amira hit one back.

Katch hit a senton for a nearfall at 4:30. Amira hit a clothesline and a splash in the corner, then a rolling cannonball into the corner for a nearfall, then a side slam for a nearfall at 6:00. She put Katch in a Boston Crab and sat down on her butt for added pressure, but Katch reached the ropes. Allie hit her own clothesline into the corner, a buttbump, and a rolling cannonball at 7:30. Katch hit a second-rope superplex, but Amira hit a Samoan Drop, and they were both down.

They got up at 9:00 and traded forearm strikes. Amira hit a cool leg-capture German Suplex! She hit another one for a believable nearfall! Katch set up for her piledriver, but Amira escaped! Katch hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall at 11:00. Katch again went for the piledriver, but Amira escaped. They traded rollups. Amira hit a hard back fist that dropped Allie, and she got a believable nearfall at 12:30. This has been really good! Katch hit a jumping knee and her own hard back-elbow, then a clothesline for a nearfall. Katch finally hit the piledriver for the pin. One of the better Katch matches I’ve ever seen. Bravo.

Allie Katch defeated Amira at 13:45.

7. “Big Business” Brad Hollister, TJ Crawford, Julio Cruz, Victor Case, and Love, Doug vs. Bobby Casale and “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King and “Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Brian Morris in an elimination match. I’m glad someone is actually doing a Survivor Series-style match on Thanksgiving! The Ranch showed off their tag titles, and the crowd shouted profanities at them. Crockett noted it has been a while since we’ve seen all five members of Big Business together. Hollister charged at Stetson at the bell, but Stetson whipped Brad into his corner so his teammates could help beat on him. Brad and Waller brawled, with Brad hitting a bodyslam.

The babyfaces cleared the ring, and they all threw rose petals onto Love, Doug. Funny scene. In the ring, Waller worked over Doug. Cruz hit a Kokeshi falling headbutt on King at 3:00. Doug battled Waller. King hit a Dragon Suplex on Doug for a nearfall. The heels worked over Doug in their corner. Victor got a hot tag at 6:00, and he dropped Morris Snake Eyes and hit a Mafia Kick to the chin. Morris rolled up Victor and put his feet on the ropes to pin him at 6:31! Stetson was also holding onto Brian’s ankles for added leverage. Casale, the MMA fighter, entered and helped beat up Doug. Casale tossed Doug across the ring and got a nearfall at 8:30.

King entered and hit a spinebuster, then he put Doug in a half-crab. Casale hit a bodyslam. TJ finally got a hot tag at 12:00, and he hit a combo slam on the Miracle Generation. Crawford hit a fadeaway stunner on Casale and a spin kick to the head and pinned Bobby at 12:59. Brian Morris immediately jumped in and attacked TJ, as the sides are now even, 4-4. Kylon hit a tornado DDT on Doug. Waller teased a dive to the floor, but he posed instead. Hollister hit a belly-to-belly suplex, tossing Kylon over the top rope onto several guys on the floor. Cruz slammed Morris to the mat, and he hit a double back suplex!

Waller hit an impressive moonsault to pin Cruz at 15:34. The Miracle Generation hit stereo superkicks on Doug. Doug hit a clothesline to pin Kylon at 16:37! It was 3-on-3. All six fought in the ring with the babyfaces hitting punches in the corners, then they whipped the three heels together in the center of the ring. Hollister hit his Tornado Jackhammer to pin Morris at 18:02. Stetson and Waller started to leave, but they were pulled back into the ring. Crawford and Stetson traded punches in the ring. TJ got a rollup for a visual pin, but Waller pulled the ref from the ring! Stetson hit a low blow on TJ, then a northern clothesline to the back of the head to pin Crawford at 19:46.

Stetson worked over Doug as the crowd chanted profanities at Steve. Doug hit a top-rope crossbody block on Waller for a nearfall, then a bulldog. Doug accidentally struck the ref! Waller immediately hit a Lethal Injection on Doug for a visual pin. Waller got a chair, but Eye Black Jack showed up and stole it! It allowed Hollister to hit a top-rope back suplex on Waller. Doug hit the “Slice of Love” (mid-ring Sliced Bread) to pin Waller at 23:06. Stetson slammed Doug for a nearfall, and he screamed at the ref. Doug threw some petals at Stetson to distract him.

Hollister got the hot tag, and he tackled Stetson, then hit a release German Suplex and a running buttbump in the corner, then an Angle Slam for a nearfall at 25:00. Stetson hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall on Hollister. Doug hit a Hart Attack clothesline on Stetson for a believable nearfall. Stetson stomped on Doug, and they traded punches. Stetson hit a suplex for a nearfall at 27:30. Hollister hit the “Business Is Booming” powerslam to pin Stetson. A really good elimination match that certainly never dragged despite its length.

Brad Hollister and Love, Doug (survivors), TJ Crawford, Julio Cruz, and Victor Chase defeated Bobby Casale, Dustin Waller, Kylon King, Steven Stetson, and Brian Morris in an elimination match at 28:08.

Final Thoughts: I admittedly have not been a big fan of Allie Katch because she so often is battling bigger, stronger men, and her offense rarely looks believable against them. But Katch has looked really good this month in her return after about 10 months off due to a broken leg, and this was a strong, strong women’s match. The women earned the honor of best match of the night. Even with the cop-out finish, I’ll go with Clancy-Oxx for second place. The main event, as I noted, did not drag and was well laid out, and earned third. It was expected that when it began, it would come down to Stetson vs. Hollister, and they didn’t disappoint.

The notable storyline development tonight was the first team of friction between DJ Powers and Georgio Lawrence, and we’ll see where that goes. Powers has been teaming with Jose Zamora in multiple promotions, and I wouldn’t be surprised if DJ trades out Georgio for Zamora here as well. This episode is now available at IWTV.