What's happening...

WWE Survivor Series weather forecast

November 28, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The forecast for WWE Survivor Series on Saturday in San Diego, California, at Petco Park looks favorable. ProWrestling.net weather guru Jeremy Moses provided the following report: The area will start the day with low clouds and fog on the coast. Eventually, this clears out, and the high will be 68 in mid-afternoon (around 2 pm). Temps fall to 65 by showtime, then 58 at 7 pm and 56 by 10 pm. Cloud cover moves back in after the show, but there is no rain in the forecast.

Powell’s POV: Follow Jeremy on social media via @JeremyMoses85. He’s more accurate than my local weather reporters and, more importantly, one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.