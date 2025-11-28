WWE Survivor Series weather forecast

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The forecast for WWE Survivor Series on Saturday in San Diego, California, at Petco Park looks favorable. ProWrestling.net weather guru Jeremy Moses provided the following report: The area will start the day with low clouds and fog on the coast. Eventually, this clears out, and the high will be 68 in mid-afternoon (around 2 pm). Temps fall to 65 by showtime, then 58 at 7 pm and 56 by 10 pm. Cloud cover moves back in after the show, but there is no rain in the forecast.

Powell’s POV: Follow Jeremy on social media via @JeremyMoses85. He’s more accurate than my local weather reporters and, more importantly, one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.