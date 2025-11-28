AEW Collision results (11/27): Powell’s review of the Thanksgiving edition with Konosuke Takeshita vs. Roderick Strong, Pac vs. Mike Bailey in Continental Classic matches

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Collision (Episode 121)

Taped November 26, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle

Simulcast November 27, 2025, on TBS and HBO Max



[Hour One] Pyro shot off on the stage while Excalibur checked in on commentary. He was joined at the broadcast table by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone… Ring announcer Arkady Aura delivered the introductions for the opening match…

1. Pac vs. Mike Bailey in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. Pac was dominant early. Bailey rallied and hit a moonsault from the middle rope inside the ring onto Pac on the floor before a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Bailey had another run of late offense and performed a Poison Rana. Bailey connected with a couple of big kicks and then went for the Ultima Weapon, but Pac moved. Pac ran the ropes and put Bailey down with a clothesline. Pac applied the Brutalizer and got the submission win.

Pac defeated Mike Bailey in 15:16 in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match to earn three points.

Claudio Castagnoli and Marina Shafir came out afterward to congratulate Pac. Kazuchika Okada was shown watching the match on a backstage monitor. Excalibur announced Pac vs. Okada in a gold league match for Wednesday’s Dynamite…

The updated gold league leaderboard showed Pac, Kyle Fletcher, and Kevin Knight all tied with three points, while Bailey, Kazuchika Okada, and Darby Allin have zero points.

Powell’s POV: A good opening match with an unsurprising outcome. We had some surprising outcomes the previous night on Dynamite, and it’s logical to put a couple of predictable tournament matches on the holiday episode when fewer people are watching. By the way, I’m watching the show on delay due to the holiday, so I’m speeding through the commercial breaks. Credit to Cagematch.net for the match times.

Lexi Nair interviewed Daniel Garcia while Jon Moxley stood by. Garcia said he was thankful for everything Matt Menard did for him. Garcia said he was asking Menard to bleed for him one more time. He said he was going for the TNT Title, and this time Menard would not be by his side… [C]

Former AEW Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido spoke with Renee Paquette in a backstage area. She asked whether they would go next after losing the titles. Bandido took the blame for their loss and said it wouldn’t happen again. King said Bandido is his brother and he’s proud of what they accomplished. King said it’s not over, and they will be fighting for the tag team titles for a long time. King said Bandido is still the ROH Champion, and he has Final Battle next week. King told him to be the fighting champion that he is by walking in and out as the ROH Champion…

The broadcast team announced that Rush suffered a knee injury and will not be able to challenge Bandido for the ROH Championship at Final Battle. Schiavone announced the new match as Bandido vs. Blake Christian vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Hechicero in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Championship…

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Daniel Garcia vs. Matt Menard. Jon Moxley sat in on commentary and spoke about how being in the Death Riders is a lifestyle. McGuinness asked if Garcia keeps up with Moxley in training. Moxley said he wouldn’t be with the faction if he couldn’t. When Garcia threw a series of strikes at Menard, Moxley stood up and yelled at Garcia to “show them the difference.” Menard came up bleeding from the forehead before a PIP break. [C]

Garcia was toying with Menard down the stretch when Menard threw a series of open-handed and elbow strikes at him. Garcia put him down with a dropkick and then hooked him in the Bulldog Choke for the win.

Daniel Garcia defeated Matt Menard in 10:10.

Mark Briscoe’s entrance theme played while Garcia was talking smack while standing over Menard. Briscoe came out and held up his TNT Championship. Briscoe entered the ring and recalled Garcia saying he was gunning for the TNT Title. Briscoe said he wasn’t ducking or dodging. He told Garcia not to let his mouth write a check that his ass can’t cash. Briscoe spoke about eating Thanksgiving food and said he would devour Garcia once he’s done. They went head-to-head and then Garcia exited the ring and left with Moxley….

Powell’s POV: I’d love to think that Garcia choking out Menard will put an end to the saga of one of my least favorite alliances and splits in AEW, but something tells me they’ll just keep dragging things out.

AEW National Champion Ricochet delivered a promo in a backstage area while Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun stood by. Ricochet said he’s thankful that while he was in the Continental Classic next year, he’s a champion this year and doesn’t have to do anything. He spoke about traveling the globe and representing AEW. Liona told Ricochet that he and Kaun wanted to show their appreciation, so they made reservations at the best five-star restaurant. “However, it is in Nashville, but they promised a feast fit for kings,” Liona said…

Tony Schiavone stood in the ring and introduced new AEW Tag Team Champions “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who were accompanied by Stokely Hathaway. Once in the ring, Hathaway said it was the best night of his life because FTR are the tag team champions.

Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn made their entrance and interrupted Hathaway’s gloating mic work. Gunn said he and Robinson were the last team to pin FTR, so they wanted to be the first to congratulate them. Robinson recalled how he and Gunn beat FTR three weeks ago, and said it wasn’t the first time it happened. Robinson promised it would happen again. He said they don’t care when or where, they just want the titles to be on the line the next time they meet.

Harwood told Robinson not to touch his title belt ever again. Gunn reached over and knocked the belt off Harwood’s shoulder. Austin said he and Robinson are fighting for Colten Gunn and Jay White while they are at home due to being injured. Gunn closed with the “Gunns Up” line… [C]

Powell’s POV: It was a nice touch to have Gunn and Robinson beat FTR a few weeks back to set them up as the first challengers.

Arkada Aura introduced the “MxM TV” crew of Johnny TV, Taya Valkyria, Mansoor, and Mason Madden, who were in the ring. Mansoor and Madden were dressed as the Tin Man and Cowardly Lion. Mansoor spoke about seeing whose ass they would kick tonight.

[Hour Two] The Outrunners and Dalton Castle made their entrance with some of Castle’s Boys. They stopped at ringside to greet Michael Ray, who was listed as a country music star…

3. Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd (w/Boys) vs. “MxM TV” Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden (w/Taya Valkyrie). The babyface trio was playing to the crowd when the heels attacked them to start the match. The babyface trio took offensive control. The Outrunners dropped their double elbows on Mansoor, and then Castle followed up with a Bangarang for the win.

Dalton Castle and “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd defeated “MxM TV” Johnny TV, Mansoor, and Mason Madden in 2:32.

Ricochet walked out with Toa Liona and jawed at the babyfaces while standing on the entrance ramp. Bishop Kaun entered the ring and attacked Castle. Liona joined his partner in the ring, and they worked over the babyfaces while Ricochet spoke about how this time should have been dedicated to his AEW National Championship celebration. Ricochet told the fans they should be giving him the respect that he earned.

Ricochet turned his attention to Michael Ray and jokingly called him Tim McGraw. Ricochet called Ray by his name and said he might be a country star, but he’d never make it “on this side of the guardrail.” Ricochet dared Ray to hop the barricade so he could smack him in the face. Ray hopped the barricade, but referees and security stood between them…

Powell’s POV: I’m not a country music fan, so I had no clue whether Ray was a big deal or not. According to a quick online search, he’s had four number one singles on country radio and over one billion global streams. Believe it or not, I think I’d rather see Ricochet feud with Ray than watch The Demand feud with Castle and The Outrunners. The thrill is long gone with Castle’s act, at least for this viewer.

Lexi Nair spoke with Don Callis and his family members, Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, Hechichero, El Clon, Josh Alexander, and Rocky Romero. They took turns talking about what they are thankful for. Everyone said positive things until Okada said he was thankful that he didn’t have to team with Takeshita…

4. Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata. After the entrances, both men fought at ringside. Shibata was in offensive control going into a PIP break. [C] Shibata hit Kingston with a low blow coming out of the break. Shibata went for a crossarm breaker, but referee Rick Knox ordered him to release the hold due to the low blow. After releasing the hold, Shibata ran into a kick from Kingston, who then DDT’d him before getting the clean win.

Eddie Kingston beat Katsuyori Shibata in 7:05.

Kingston got a mic and said he wasn’t going to speak on what Hook did because Hook is still his boy, but he would have to pay with Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. Kingston said he didn’t want to accept love from the fans because he didn’t think he deserved it. Kingston said he doesn’t act; he is a pro wrestler.

Kingston said he loves the fans because they love pro wrestling. An “Eddie” chant broke out. Kingston was censored and spoke about a kid in the crowd being inspired to become a wrestler. “By the way, don’t do it,” Kingston said. He turned his focus to Samoa Joe, saying he would lead Hook down the wrong path.

Kingston said he was out 18 months with a knee injury. He said the only piece he has is when he’s in the ring. He challenged Joe to put the AEW World Championship on the line against him on December 10 at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite. Kingston left the ring. He spotted a kid in the crowd and put him on his shoulder for a moment…

Powell’s POV: A rambling promo that worked up the live crowd, yet didn’t leave me fired up about seeing Kingston vs. Joe. Don’t get me wrong, I like that match on paper because I enjoy the work of both wrestlers. I’m just saying the promo didn’t do much for me. Meanwhile, Shibata feels out of place as a member of The Opps now that they are heels. I was surprised to see him take a clean loss, but I guess it makes sense since they need to build up Kingston quickly for that title match.

Red Velvet delivered a promo on the backstage interview set. She said Mercedes Mone found an opening and beat her. She congratulated her. Velvet said she wants her rematch at ROH Final Battle…

Excalibur announced that Mone vs. Velvet was official for Final Battle… [C] Entrances for the next match took place…

5. Thekla vs. Tay Melo. Thekla drilled Melo with a knee strike that sent her onto the apron. Thekla followed and suplexed Melo on the entrance ramp before a PIP break. [C] Thekla put Melo down with an elbow strike and then hooked her in a submission hold. Melo rolled onto Thekla and got a two count. Thekla did the spider walk and then ran into a knee strike from Melo, who covered her for a near fall. Melo followed up with a Gotch-style piledriver for another near fall. Thekla came back with a spear and a Stomp for the win.

Thekla beat Tay Melo in 7:42.

After the match, Julia Hart and Skye Blue came out and put the boots to Melo. AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter ran out and chased the “Triangle of Madness” members way…

Exalubur hyped the main event… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid win for Thekla. I assume this is leading to a trios match, given the way the post-match angle played out.

6. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Roderick Strong in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match. Don Callis sat in on commentary. After some back-and-forth action, Takeshita picked up Strong at ringside and spun around as if he was performing a backbreaker, but he ended up slamming Strong’s head onto the barricade. [C]

Excalibur spoke about how Strong was the first alternate in the blue league and was a late addition due to Kyle O’Reilly’s injuries. Late in the match, Strong hit a backbreaker. Takeshita came right back with a Chaos Theory for a near fall. Takeshita followed up with a knee strike and then hit Raging Fire before scoring the pin…

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Roderick Strong in 7:42 in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match to earn three points.

The updated blue league leaderboard showed Takeshita, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli tied with three points, while Strong, Mascara Dorada, and Orange Cassidy have none.

Excalibur hyped Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada in Continental Classic matches, and the AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match featuring Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne and Marine Shafir in a Holiday Death Match. Takeshita held up his title belt while standing on the stage to close the show…

Powell’s POV: A well worked main event with the expected outcome. Overall, Collision was fine if you saw it, fine if you missed it. I’ve used that description for far too many Collision episodes. But with this show airing on Thanksgiving night against an NFL game, that’s exactly what this episode needed to be. Give the fans who watched enough that they don’t regret their decision, yet don’t give away too much because the viewership will likely be even lower than usual. Will Pruett is off this weekend due to the holiday. I will be filling in for him either later today or on Saturday with our weekly Collision audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).