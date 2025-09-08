What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

September 8, 2025

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander in a non-title grudge match

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue in a Philly Street Fight

-Mercedes Mone and Emi Sakura vs. Riho and Alex Windsor

-Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet

Powell’s POV: This will be Bryan Danielson’s first show as a full-time member of the Dynamite broadcast team. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Jake Barnett and I are swapping again coverage this week, so join me for my live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Our same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.