AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander in a non-title grudge match

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue in a Philly Street Fight

-Mercedes Mone and Emi Sakura vs. Riho and Alex Windsor

-Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet

Powell’s POV: This will be Bryan Danielson’s first show as a full-time member of the Dynamite broadcast team. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena. Jake Barnett and I are swapping again coverage this week, so join me for my live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Our same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).