TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Moose vs. AJ Francis

-Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young

-Santino Marella promised something special involving Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel, and X Division Champion Leon Slater

Powell’s POV: I believe the company is also holding the “Final Negotiations” segment for Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von at Bound For Glory, but it was not advertised during last night’s show. Thursday’s episode will be taped tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory. The show is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. Our weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).