AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Rycklon Stephens, Chuck Taylor

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory. The show features Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian in a TNT Title tournament quarterfinal match. Rhodes has claimed that he will retire if he loses the match. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-NXT is live from Orlando, Florida and features Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream and three Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament matches. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on Vickie Guerrero.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast focuses on Aleister Crowley. The previous show had Dr. Dae providing advice on how to keep your relationship healthy during the lockdown. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-Colt Cabana’s “The Art of Wrestling” podcast features episode one with Shawn Daivari. Listen to the show at Soundcloud.com/coltcabana.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back on Nailz the Convict. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rycklon Stephens is 42. He worked as Ezekiel Jackson in WWE, Rycklon in TNA, and Big Ryck in Lucha Underground.

-Chuck Taylor (Dustin Howard) is 34.



ROH wrestler Mark Haskins discusses why he feels like Brock Lesnar these days, traveling to Las Vegas for the ROH events that were cancelled and the concern it created for his family, coming up through UK independent scene, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus portion, John Moore reviews the April 15 NXT television show...

