4/21 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s live review of Rebellion Night One featuring Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan, Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack for the X Division Championship, Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae, OVE vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and a mystery partner

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired April 21, 2020 on AXS TV

[Hour One] Impact started off with a narrated introductory video to hype up the Rebellion show…

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne were on commentary and there were no fans in the arena due to the current stay in home mandates…

1. “OVE” Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Madman Fulton vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Crazzy Steve. Steve had a toy monkey dangling from a chain around his neck. Jake and Dreamer started off with basic chain wrestling. Jake used his agility go get a wristlock locked in on Dreamer. Dreamer flipped out and locked in his own wristlock. Jake slammed Dreamer and mocked Dreamer for not being agile. Dreamer teased a kip up, and failed several times. Steve and Rhino helped Dreamer up. Dreamer took down Jake with a hip toss.

Steve tagged in and hit Jake with an elbow drop. Fulton tagged in to fight Steve. Josh Mathews noted that Tessa Blanchard is at home “in Mexico” and couldn’t make the Rebellion show. Dave tagged in and Rhino dominated him. Steve tagged in to work on Dave. Steve hit Dave with a cannonball. Fulton tagged back in. Rhino tagged in to challenge Fulton. Fulton dominated with tackles and strikes in the OVE corner. OVE traded quick tags to isolate Rhino a bit, but Rhino fought out and gave Dave clubbing blows.

After Steve tagged in, Dave regained control. OVE went back to the isolation and quick tag game, to cut the ring in half on Steve. Dreamer tagged in but was slammed by Jake. OVE then went on to isolate Dreamer. Rhino managed to catch the hot tag where he cleaned house with soft shoulder blocks. Rhino gave Dave a tackle and Belly-to-Belly. Fulton and Jake broke up the subsequent pin. Dreamer took Jake out to ringside with a lariat. Fulton caught Steve and threw him on Jake and Dreamer. Rhino gave Fulton a lariat to send him to ringside. Rhino gave Jake a Gore for the win.

Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Crazzy Steve defeated OVE via pinfall in 9:33.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne checked in from a commentary table where they introduced the viewers to Rebellion. Josh hyped up the advertised matches for night 1. Josh noted that Shamrock vs. Callihan was the main event and was now a “unsanctioned” match. Josh also announced that Tessa Blanchard is in Mexico and can’t defend the title. Josh said Eddie Edwards also couldn’t make it. Josh said Elgin was the only person at Rebellion.

Josh Mathews then cut to a skype interview with Eddie Edwards. Eddie said it was not an easy decision to decide to not make it to Rebellion. Eddie said everyone knows how important wrestling, Impact, and being champion is to him. Eddie said what was most important to him now is family and that’s what led to his decision to not make it to Rebellion. Eddie said this decision is going to linger in his mind, even after Rebellion. Eddie said Elgin of all people should understand Eddie’s dedication. Eddie said he’s going to come back better than ever. Eddie said he’s looking forward to watching Rebellion Part 1 and 2. Josh handled the outro to the interview…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Really good to see Crazzy Steve back in wrestling. I was never sure why the guy never got a prominent role in another company since he’s really good at playing the Heath Ledger Joker character in a wrestling context. I fear for his Impact career though given the creative team’s affinity for bad sci-fi superpower writing. That aside, the opening match wasn’t anything to write home about. We’ve seen Tommy Dreamer and Rhino beat OVE several times at this point to where this doesn’t really add anything to the story. I like that there is a story behind the losing streak, but this match against Dreamer and Rhino again (w/Steve) doesn’t really add much to the mythos. Another note, I have live twitch numbers on my phone and they’re currently 2,200.

A very nervous looking interviewer named Gia Miller interviewed Michael Elgin about his thoughts. Elgin joked about not knowing who Miller is. Elgin recapped his Ring of Honor and New Japan careers. Elgin pointed out his championship exploits in NJPW. Elgin talked about coming to Impact to follow in the footsteps of people like AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, or Chris Sabin (yes he was a champion too). Elgin said Tessa found herself stuck in Mexico. Elgin said Tessa is a US citizen and is just ducking out. Elgin said he thought Eddie was going to be “old Eddie” but even Eddie has found excuses. Elgin said Rebellion was supposed to end as everyone expected, with Michael Elgin as World Champion…

John’s Thoughts: I’m curious to see what they do if Tessa couldn’t make it to both Rebellion and television tapings? I kinda hope they go with an interim or vacant title (which would protect Tessa both ways). The reason I say that is Impact already lived though Brian Cage’s injury as world champion where Impact was left without a champion for about half a year.

2. “The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier vs. “Team XXXL” Larry D and Acey Romero vs. TJ Perkins and Fallah Bahh. Perkins and Dezmond started off the match with quick chain wrestling and cruiserweight moves. Dezmond managed to take down Perkins with a dropkick. Perkins locked Dezmond in an Octopus Hold. Zach tagged in and the Rascalz took down Perkins with roundhouse kicks. Dezmond knocked down the other teams and Zach got a two count. Wentz locked Perkins in a Muta Lock.

Perkins made it to the bottom rope for the break. Wentz worked on Perkins with methodical offense with a bit of quickness sprinkled in. Bahh tagged in and gave Perkins a splash. Larry broke up the pin heading into commercial.[c]

Larry gave Fallah a spinebuster for a two count. Larry hit Bahh with a superkick for a two count. Acey tagged in. XXXL took down Bahh with a shoulder block. Acey hit Bahh with a running splash for a two count. Josh reminded viewers that Bahh and Perkins were Filipino. Larry took down Bahh and then locked in a headlock. Once Bahh got to his feet, Larry clocked Bahh with a running forearm. Perkins broke up the pin. Larry went back to the rest holds. Rayne was mocking the wrestlers for not being consistent with when they’re entering the ring. Bahh managed to land a Belly to Belly on Larry. Acey tagged in and XXXL regained control heading into commercial. [c]

Romero was manhandling Bahh around the ring. Larry and Romero traded tags to play isolation on Bahh. Bahh hit Larry with a Samoan Drop which allowed him to tag in Perkins. Perkins hit Larry with a dropkick. Larry shrugged off TJ’s crossbody. This allowed The Rascalz to tag out Perkins and tag themselves in. Zach went for his moonsult finisher, but Perkins pulled Dez away before the shove. Madness ensued with each wrestler executing their signature moves on each other. Acey hit Dezmond with a Pounce which allowed Larry to get a two count on Dezmond.

Zach pulled the rope down to send Acey outside. Zach hit Larry with two Superkick and a springboasrd Cutter. Dezmond hit Larry with a Spiral Tap for the victory.

The Rascalz defeated Team XXXL and Perkins and Bahh via pinfall in 11:31 of on-air TV Time.

The North cut a promo from Canada, with a multi-cam setup. Page bragged about not being stuck, but rather being on Vacation. Page said Canada was made to be on top of America via geography. Alexander talked about defending the titles against the best in the world. Alexander said The North are going to find the best teams in Canada to defend against…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I can’t say this match did much for me. The big reason being is that this was the exact match we got last week on Impact, sans Reno Scum. In fact, this was a bit slower than that match when XXXL were in the ring. The finish doesn’t do much for me either. I’m all for putting momentum behind the talented Rascalz, but it same off as meaningless parity here. The Rascalz never win, but Acey and XXXL just showed up so this was not a big win nor upset. Plus, it kinda wipes away the momentum it looked like they were putting behind Bahh and Perkins. I’m actually looking forward more towards whatever team Page and Alexander are going to face in Canada because it feels a bit fresh there.

The new interviewer interviewed Willie Mack and Rich Swann. Swann was in street clothes. Mack was sounding a bit uncertain, but Swann cut off Mack and told Mack to forget about their last tag team title shot. Swann gave Mack some inspiration and he talked about how proud he is to have Mack as a tag parther. Swann said that Mack is going to break Ace Austin and he and Mack can celebrate “All night Long” (Because Swann’s gimmick is built around the Lionel Richie song)…

[Hour Two] A recap video aired to spotlight the Ace Austin and Willie Mack feud…

3. Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack for the Impact X Division Championship. Josh asked Madison Rayne how it felt to be a TNA Original from the original Wednesday night PPV era. Rayne told Josh to do his homework and that she wasn’t in TNA that far back. Ace was stalling for the first few minutes. Mack managed to clock Ace with a right hand. Ace went back to stalling at ringside. Ace got a two count on Mack off the rollup. Mack went back to the ring hands and Ace went back to the stalling at ringside. Mack followed and gave Ace a chop. Mack punched Ace around at ringside.

Twitch viewership 6:05pm PST: 2,600 viewers (More than the 1,500 average in past weeks)

Ace avoided a cannonball form Mack and hit Mack with a roundhouse. Ace put Mack in the Tree of Woe and gave him rapid roundhouse kicks. Mack surprised Ace with his signature Samoan Drop and moonsault combo. Mack went for ground and pound on Ace. Ace countered and hit Mack with a shortarm kick for a two count. Ace dominated Mack around the ring with chokes and strikes. Mack turned Ace’s huracanrana into a power bomb for a two count on Ace. Mack and Ace traded forearms with Mack dominating.

Mack hit Ace with a forearm and pump kick combination. Mack then hit Ace with a imploding cannonball. Ace blocked a Stone Cold Stunner with a handstand. Ace hit Mack with The Fold. Mack kicked out twice for the false finish. Ace pulled out his card and threw it at Willie. Mack countered The Fold with a pop up RKO for a two count. Ace rolled awa to avoid a Five Star Frog Splash. Mack followed through and hit Ace with Coast to Coast. Ace rolled away from Mack’s Frog Splash to make him crash and burn.

Ace tried to get a pin with his legs on the ropes, but the referee caught Ace and didn’t count. Mack caught Ace with a back elbow on the top rope. Ace slipped out and crotched Mack on the top rope. Mack slammed Ace’s face on the top of the turnbuckle. Mack hit Ace with the Six Star Frog Splash for the victory.

Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin via pinfall in 13:25 to win the Impact X Division Championship.

Rich Swann showed up at the top of the ramp to dance to Mack’s theme. Swann held up Mack’s arm when Mack made it to the top of the ramp…

Ken Shamrock was shown shadowboxing at the interview set…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Not only was that a good match, but it was the first match of the night that didn’t feel like filler. I’m okay with the title change because Ace can easily bounce back, Mack could use the title boost, and this show could use a notable headline. Good stuff (and too bad we will never get that Mack vs. Cage match that those two can wrestle MOTY’s in their sleep). What was a bit of a detractor in this match was Josh Mathews. For some reason, he was being very dorky and a bit heelish towards his wife, then he had to shift to calling it straight once the false finishes started happening.

Rich Swann was congratulating Willie Mack backstage. Swann called this title win a vindication and icing on the cake after everything Mack did in the industry. Swann also told Mack that even though Mack is X Division Champion, that isn’t going to stop them from going after the Tag Titles. Suddenly, Johnny Swinger interrupted and said the Mack and Pack connection’s memory will live in the memories of the Mizzarks forever. Mack said they weren’t even a team. Swinger said Mack promised a title shot to his best friend, Johnny Swinger.

Swann tried to blow Swinger off and said he and Mack had to party. Swinger said he’s the perfect person to party. Swinger went to get some things. Mack said not to worry about Swinger’s carny thing and he and Swann could just leave in the other direction…

A hype package for Kylie Rae aired…

4. Kylie Rae vs. Kiera Hogan. Kiera shoved Kylie a few times early on. Kylie overpowered and womanhandled Kiera after a wristlock slam. Kylie locked Kiera in a STF which Josh noted that Kylie has beaten people with before. Rayne noted she calls her STF, Smile to the Finish. Kiera mocked Kylie for talking to an empty arena. Kiera asked for a test of strength, but then kicked Kylie in the gut. Kylie hit Kiera with knees and stomps in the corner. Kiera hit Kylie with a rising palm off the slingshot. Kiera hit Kylie with a step up leg drop for a two count. Kiera hit Kylie with a roundhouse kick heading into commercial. [c]



ROH wrestler Mark Haskins discusses why he feels like Brock Lesnar these days, traveling to Las Vegas for the ROH events that were cancelled and the concern it created for his family, coming up through UK independent scene, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus portion, John Moore reviews the April 15 NXT television show...

