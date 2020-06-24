NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Adam Pearce, Rey Horus, Jessamyn Duke, Benoit tragedy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV was taped last week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. The show features Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a lumberjack match. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show looks back on The Ultimate Warrior.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features referee week with former WWE referee Mike Chioda and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards in separate interviews. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back on “Earthquake” John Tenta. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode relating to pro wrestling features Dixie Carter. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE producer Adam Pearce is 42.

-Rey Horus is 36.

-Jessamyn Duke is 34.

-Chris Benoit took his own life at age 40 after killing his wife Nancy Benoit, 43, and their seven year-old son Daniel on June 24, 2007.



