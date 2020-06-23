6/23 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of Madman Fulton vs. Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Alisha Edwards, Willie Mack, Cody Deaner, and Cousin Jake vs. Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, and a partner, Tasha Steelz vs. Nevaeh, Susie vs. Taya Valkyrie

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired June 23, 2020 on AXS TV

Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired…

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne were on commentary…

1. Tasha Steelz (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. Nevaeh (w/Jessika Havok). Steelz tried to trash talk Nevaeh early on. Nevaeh gave Tasha a series of forearms and a snapmare. Nevaeh hit Tasha with a blockbuster and diving forearm. Tasha rolled to ringside while Kiera started to stall for time. Tasha grounded Nevaeh by giving Nevaeh a flying knee. Tasha took down Nevaeh with a three punch combo for a two count. Tasha gave Nevaeh a headbutt for another two count.

Nevaeh tried to escape a headlock, but was slammed back to the ground. Nevaeh managed to corner Tasha and put the boots to her. Tasha caught Nevaeh by surprise with a Yakuza Kick. Nevaeh kicked out at two after a Tasha neckbreaker. Nevaeh hit Tasha with a series of strikes and a basement shotgun dropkick. Nevaeh caught Tasha with a strong German Suplex for a two count. Kiera Hogan got on the ropes to distract Nevaeh, which allowed Steelz to defeat Neveah with a hand full of tights via schoolgirl pin.

Tasha Steelz defeated Nevaeh via pinfall in 6:06.

Kiera and Tasha danced up the ramp while Havok and Nevaeh looked baffled in the ring. Kiera Hogan also struggled to keep her tube top from falling down (as was a problem she was having throughout the match)…

John’s Thoughts: Not the greatest showcase in the world or anything, but I really like how they’re building up Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan, which is against my expectations given Kiera’s immense babyface potential. This was the best showing I’ve seen from Tasha Steelz so far in both companies I’ve seen her in. She’s been utilized a lot as an enhancement talent, but here she showed that she could be more than that. She showed good intensity and personality. She just needs to tighten up some of the dull parts of the match during her heat segments. What I’m more suprised of, is Nevaeh looking so vulnerable this early on. I expected her to be a powerhouse based off her run in WOW, but she sold a lot and worked from behind here.

Josh Mathews sent the show over to a Busted Open Radio interview where Jordynne Grace interrupted a Deonna Purrazzo. The interview was conducted via Zoom/Skype. Tommy Dreamer was also in the chat room with Purrazzo and the host of the show. Purrazzo talked about her goals in Impact, which was to show what she’s all about. Grace cut in and called out Purrazzo for taking the wrong approach to making a name for herself. Grace said she is going to “f–king crush” Deonna the next time she sees her.

Deonna called Jordynne disrespectful. Deonna talked about driving Jordynne crazy for becoming the face of the division without even having a match. Deonna said she’s going to become the champion by beating Jordynne. Jordynne said she’d challenge Deonna any place any time for the title. Deonna called Jordynne disrespectful and said she doesn’t deserve an answer. Deonna dropped out of the Zoom call…

Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo backstage at Impact about Jordynne Grace trying to get her hands on Deonna. Deonna called Grace a “lower class [person]”. Deonna said she’ll only challenge Grace if Grace puts the title on the line. Alisha Edwards interrupted the interview, saying she usually is one of the first people to welcome new Knockouts into the division, but Deonna already made the division like home.

Deonna told Alisha to not interrupt her again and she doesn’t want to get advice from someone “like you”. Deonna said she doesn’t want to get involved in Alisha’s family issues and drama. Alisha said they can bring Deonna’s “Versi-tosh-a” (mispronounced Virtuosa) and Alisha’s drama to the ring. Alisha walked off…

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne ran through upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Hey, Alisha Edwards is back! And now I’m afraid that Eddie Edwards is going to get yelled at on TV again very soon. I kid. Deonna is really doing a stellar job on the microphone. It’s nothing to complicated, she’s just coming off as confident and eloquent.

The slammiversary teaser aired again. You could see that the hooded man was drinking some Whiskey on the rocks. It was the same teaser as last week which added the former world champions and Lio Rush to the video…

Johnny Swinger met up with Rich Swann backstage, trying to convince him to join his and Chris Bey’s team. Swinger pointed out that they were both former tag partners of Willie Mack. Swann told Swinger than he’s still on the inactive-list on the roster and he’s still friends with Mack. Swann said he is going to tell Mack all about this conversation. Swinger said that Swann is not being one of the boys by stoogeing Swinger out like that. After Swann left, Swinger contemplated someone else and said he needs to look at his rolodex (I remember my dad used to use those when I was a kid, thank God for smartphoes)…

This week’s Impact Plus Flashback Match of the Week was on an Impact Wrestling Episode on November 2012. It was Bully Ray vs. Devon Dudley as a part of the Open Fight Night challenge. Luke Gallows ended up making his debut as a member of Ace’s and 8’s at the end of the match. They aired about 5 minutes of this segment…

Ethan Page and Josh Alexander were chatting backstage. Ethan was ranting about how everyone backstage is raving about Ken Shamrock when all Shamrock did was roll around in the ring with “Roy” Gracie. Josh told Ethan that Roy’s name was Royce. Ethan said The North needs more credit for being the best wrestlers in the company, but people are kissing Ken Shamrock’s ass by watching his matches on the computer app.

Ken Shamrock walked up behind Page when Page was calling Shamrock a dumbass and talking about his stupid ass cauliflower ears. Page got quiet and sat down when he found out Shamrock was behind. Shamrock called Page a dumbass for saying that Shamrock’s career was easy and effortless. Shamrock said nothing is easy. Alexander got up and said that he’s ready for a fight. Shamrock said he’d be Josh’s huckleberry tonight…

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne ran through upcoming segments again…[c]

Moose was backstage chatting with referees and backstage personnel. Moose said people should be showering him with gifts as the real world champion. Crazzy Steve stumbled on the scene acting crazy as usual. He sung about Moose not being the real world champion. Moose called Steve a kid and said that Steve won a title opportunity at the real world title. Steve danced away saying that he can be the “fake world champ” next week!

2. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Alisha Edwards. Madison Rayne pointed out how Alisha Edwards failed to pronounce the word “Virtuosa”. Alisha got a few punches in, but Deonna quickly countered into a headscissors submission. Deonna gave Alisha a series of European Uppercuts. Deonna then focused her offense on Alisha’s left arm for a sequence. Alisha managed to fight off Deonna with a few kicks and slaps. Deonna regained control with a running knee and side legsweep. Alisha quickly tapped out to the Fujiwara Armbar.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Alisha Edwards via submission in 2:55.

Jordynne Grace tried to run into the ring, but Deonna Grace escaped the ring and posed up the ramp…

Johnny Swinger tried to recruit Suicide to join his team. Suicide was acting like mime. Swinger kept talking, but Suicide just walked away. Swinger’s search continues…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I’m a bit disappointed that Impact didn’t wait and make Jordynne Grace Deonna’s first victory in Deonna’s debut. That said, this was a solid showcase for Deonna, establishing the armbar and how she’s going to focus her attacks on softening up the left arm of her opponents.

Johnny Swinger tried to recruit Shawn Hernandez to be his partner. Hernandez said he’ll be Swinger’s tag partner if Swinger can beat him in an arm wrestling match. Swinger comically lost the arm wrestling match. Hernandez gave Swinger a Rhino “Micro Brawler” (Impact is doing a rehash of the Kinnikuman “Muscle” toys from the 90s). Swinger said maybe some Mizzark might pay $10 for the Rhino toy…

Swinger crashed into Taya backstage, right after passing by a Social Distancing warning sign. Swinger tried to recruit Taya as his tag partner.Taya blew Swinger off, and called Swinger’s outfist disgusting. Swinger talked about being a fan of Dino…

Ken Shamrock was making his entrance for his match against Josh Alexander. The North both blindsided Ken Shamrock and put the boots to him. Shamrock managed to get the upper hand for a bit, but the numbers game got to him. Alexander put Alexander in an ankle lock. Page held Shamrock’s head in place so Alexander can kick it. The backstage security ran out to check on Shamrock while The North walked to the back…[c]

Josh Mathews recapped The North’s beatdown on Ken Shamrock…

John E Bravo was a bit late to Taya’s entrance, causing Taya to yell at him a bit…

3. Taya Valkyrie (w/John E Bravo) vs. Susie Yung. Taya toyed around with Susie early on and slammed her with a Belly to Belly. Susie got a two count after a schoolgirl. Susie hit Taya wtih a series of snapmares. Susie got another two count on Taya. Taya hit Susie with a snap German Suplex. Taya distracted the ref so John E could drag Susie’s face against the bottom rope. Taya had control of the match for a sequence.

The commentators discussed Ethan Carter III’s entrance music playing after Moose’s loss last week. Susie ended Taya’s momentum with a back elbow and kick. Susie stopped Taya in her tracks by saying “that’s bad”. Susie gave Taya a Huracanrana into the bottom buckle. Taya regained control after hitting Susie with a bulldog. Taya hit Susie with a signature knee combination. Susie hit Taya with a palm strike combo which Josh noted was a signature of her Su Yung persona.

Susie got a two count after a jackknife rollup. Taya yelled for Bravo to help. Taya went for John Morrison’s German Suplex escape in the corner. Taya dodged Susie’s kick into a Curb Stomp. Susie kicked out at two. Susie used a Victory Roll to escape the Road to Valhalla. Taya kicked out at two. Taya hit Susie with the Road to Valhalla for the victory.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Susie Yung via pinfall in 8:04.

After the match, Taya mocked Susie for being childlike. Taya tried to choke Susie, but Kylie Rae ran out and hit Taya with a Superkick (why didn’t Kylie accompany Susie to the ring in the first place?)…

John’s Thoughts: Taya really needed a win after losing to Jordynne Grace three times in a row along with all her other losses to Tessa Blanchard in tag team matches around the same time. Taya is definitely someone Impact should showcase in their revamped Knockouts Division and she has proven that she can stand at the top due to her strong heel, character, and in-ring work. I feel a bit bad for Susie. She’s starting to become very predictable in that when she’s in Susie mode she’s automatically going to lose.

Jimmy Jacobs knocked on Madman Fulton’s locker room to ask about his alliance with Ace Austin. Fulton and Ace emerged from the room. Jacobs said he can clearly see how Ace benefits from the alliance, but Jacobs wanted to know what Fulton is getting out of the deal? Ace talked about how Fulton did have a lot of luck in OVE and Ace creates his own luck. Ace said Fulton wasn’t the weak link in OVE. Ace said Fulton has a lot of potential. Ace then said he’s going to be the youngest world champion in Impact history. The interview was cut off…

The Impact Slammiversary teaser aired again…

Johnny Swinger tried to hype up Chris Bey backstage. Bey wanted to know who Swinger found as their tag partner. Swinger revealed Rohit Raju as their tag partner. Chris Bey hung his head in disappointment because Rohit Raju kinda sucks. Rohit cut some promo about used cars and not even Chris Bey knew what Rohit meant. Bey said he was leaving. Swinger said “you have heat with him!” and Swinger wondered if Rohit owes Bey trasportation money or something…

4. Willie Mack and “The Deaners” Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake vs. Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, and Rohit Raju. Cody and Rohit started off the match. Rohit pulled Cody’s beard to lock in a headlock. Cody escaped and gave Rohit an atomic drop. Jake tagged in and threw Rohit into Rohit’s knee. Mack hit Rohit with a moonsault for a two count. Chris Bey refused to tag and and told Swinger to tag in. Mack nailed Swinger with a dropkick. Both teams entered the ropes. Mack and The Deaners cleared the ring with lariats. [c]

Cody used back elbwos to fight out of the heel corner. Rohit hit Cody with a few kicks to get a two count on Cody. Bey tagged in and gave Cody a back suplex for a two count. Bey draped Cody on the rope and hit Cody with a spinning overhead kick. Josh Mathews called Rohit Raju “The New Standby Wrestler”.

John’s Thoughts: Wait? Whatever happened to Richard Justice, Impact’s “Standby Wrestler”? Hell, I’d cheer if Richard Justice “The Standby Wrestler” made his Impact return at Slammiversary!

Swinger tagged in and worked on Cody with a nerve hold. Swinger maintained control by poking Cody in the eye. The heels traded tags to keep Cody isolated from his team. Cousin Jake tagged in and cleaned house. Jake tackled Rohit and Chris. Mack tagged in. Rohit shoved Mack off the top rope. Jake hit Bey with a power bomb. Each man took turns hitting signature moves on each other. Bey rolled up Mack for a two count. Bey tossed Raju into Mack. Mack gave Bey a Stone Cold Stunner. As Mack recovered, Bey pulled Mack in for a Beymouser (Springboard Fameasser) for the victory.

Chris Bey, Johnny Swinger, and Rohit Raju defeated Willie Mack and The Deaners via pinfall in 7:49 of on-air TV Time.

Josh Mathews noted that Chris Bey just pinned the X Division Champion. Johnny Swinger was dancing and super elated over Bey picking up the win…

John’s Thoughts: As much as I would like to see Rohit Raju treated more seriously, I thought that was good usage of Raju as cannon fodder to help Bey land his finisher on Mack. I hope this feud between Mack and Bey starts to focus on the X Division title soon because the title has gotten buried behind Johnny Swinger and Deaner comedy in recent weeks. A little Swinger and a little comedy is fine, but we know there is more money in Mack as a serious wrestler given what he proved leading up to his title win.

D’Lo Brown was shown typing on his laptop backstage. Adam F’n Thornstowe and Luster The Legend, The Reno Scum, approached D’Lo to mock him a bit. For some reason, Adam Thornstowe was yelling in a fake gravelly voice. Adam brought up D’Lo once being a tough guy when he was in Aces and 8’s. Adam called D’Lo a sellout. Fallah Bahh and TJ Perkins approached Reno Scum to defend D’Lo.

Bahh told Reno Scum they were trying to act like a bunch of tough guys. TJP told Reno Scum to let “McDoogle” grade his papers in peace (Ugh, it’s comments like this that prove why TJP never made it as a babyface). Bahh talked in English and talked about Reno Scum being false in blaming them for attacking Trey Miguel. Perkins challenged the Scum to a match next week. Adam Thornstowe said something about milk being good for teeth and then accepted the challenge…

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne checked in from their booth for the first time of the night. Mathews announced Bahh and Perkins vs. Reno Scum, Kiera Hogan vs. Jessika Havok, and Moose vs. Crazzy Steve for the TNA toy belt for next week. Josh also announced Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary…

Madman Fulton made his entrance to new music, which had Latin choir singing in the background…[c]

5. Madman Fulton vs. Eddie Edwards. Edwards ducked under Fulton’s clubbing blows. Edwards locked Fulton in a headlock. Fulton escaped by giving Eddie a back elbow. Fulton worked on Eddie with methodical offense. Eddie caught Fulton with an Atomic Drop. Fulton blocked a suplex and reversed Eddie with a Belly to Belly Suplex. Fultin and Eddie roared at each other in stalemate heading into commercial.[c]

Fulton dominated Eddie back from the break. Fulton manhandled Eddie while continuing to (try) to act like a “monster”. Eddie tried to hit Fulton with a suplex, with Fulton no-sold. Eddie got Fulton to the ground after hitting Fulton with a suicide dive. Fulton regained control and continued to dominate. Fulton hit Eddie with a tilt a whirl suplex for a two count. Eddie hit Fulton with a step up gamengiri on the top rope. Eddie hit Fulton with a Frankensteiner.

Eddie got on the rope to distract Eddie. Eddie hit Ace with a big boot. Eddie countered Fulton’s suplex and hit Fulton with a kick. Eddie hit Fulton with the Tiger Driver for a two count. Josh Mathews noted that Eddie’s moves aren’t always the best to put him in pinfall situations. Eddie went for the Boston Knee Party, but Fulton caught him and hit Eddie with the End of Days for the victory.

Madman Fulton defeated Eddie Edwards in 11:04 of on-air TV time.

Josh Mathews noted that Fulton just pinned one of the challengers for the World Title at Slamaversary. Fulton and Austin stood tall to close the show…

But wait? There’s more. This week’s post-credit teaser showed D’Lo on his laptop. He was chatting with a person on the other end. He told the person it was time to get the band back together. D’Lo walked away to show he was sitting on his old Aces and 8’s jacket…

John’s Thoughts: So they’re teasing Luke Gallows, Ken Anderson, or maybe Bully Ray? As for Fulton vs. Eddie, it was the right move to put Fulton over, but Fulton still hasn’t come off as an effective big man yet. He still is either too cartoony or sells to much. It doesn’t help that he’s coming off a run where he was losing every week clean to everyone.

This wasn’t a bad show, and I’ll give Impact a bit of a pass for it seeming a bit trimmed than most shows. Joey Ryan, RVD, Jake Crist were advertised for a match on this episode, and with Ryan being released they clearly edited his scenes off this show. It looks like they also edited out some Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne segments too because we didn’t get them from the booth earlier as they usually do. That might have been a plus, because the Cancel Culture segments weren’t really the best segments on Impact. I am a bit curious as to who Crazzy Steve’s mystery partners were? Maybe it was just someone like TJP and Bahh and not that important. Overall though, good show.



