Wrestling Open “Episode 219” results (3/12): Vetter’s review of Stetson Ranch vs. Big Business for the Wrestling Open Tag Titles, Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. DJ Powers, The Rogues vs. Waves & Curls

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 219”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

March 12, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The attendance was 125-150. Paul Crockett, Pedro Dones, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the show.

1. Bobby Casale vs. Erik Chacha in a spotlight match. Robinson and BRG called this one. Again, Casale has an MMA background, and he’s significantly bigger than the diminutive Ecuador native Chacha. We lost the signal from the venue just seconds in, but it returned at 1:00, with Casale in charge. The signal went in and out several times… this might just be one of those nights. We missed the end of the match due to issues, but as the video returned, Casale was celebrating, so presumably he won. Being as this was short, I’ll point out here that Chacha’s tag partner Jake Gray has a fractured jaw and is out of action.

Bobby Casale defeated Erik Chacha.

* I usually watch this live, but I gave up here. I couldn’t get a consistent signal, so I watched the rest on Friday morning. Crockett and Dones took over commentary for the main show.

2. Sammy Diaz vs. Tyler Jordan. Both came out without a tag partner. Jordan is the impressive, tall, strong Cleveland-based indy star whom I’ve loosely compared to Jason Jordan; he clearly has an amateur background, and he recently had a WWE tryout. Diaz is undersized but one of the top-tier New England talents. Sammy immediately hit some chops. Jordan hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs. Sammy came off the ropes, but Jordan caught him and hit a delayed vertical suplex, then a belly-to-belly suplex.

Tyler hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 2:30, then a snap suplex. Tyler nailed a spin kick for a nearfall and another suplex. He caught Sammy coming off the ropes and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 4:30. Sammy hit a brainbuster, and they were both down. Sammy hit a Sling Blade clothesline, then a Frankensteiner, but he missed a frog splash. Tyler nailed a pop-up powerbomb. Sammy hit a huracanrana for a flash pin! Really good action. Jordan beat up Sammy some more after the bell.

Sammy Diaz defeated Tyler Jordan at 6:33.

3. Amira vs. Liviyah. Amira is from the West Coast; like a month ago, she was doing several shows in the region this weekend. Standing switches to open, and Liviyah is taller than the Portland powerhouse. Liiviyah threw Amira to the mat. Amira hit a splash into the corner. Liviyah hit a Helluva Kick and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. Amira hit a series of chops. Liviyah hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. They traded rollups.

Amira hit a dropkick into the corner, then a rolling cannonball onto Liviyah for a nearfall at 4:00. Liviyah hit a back suplex. Amira hit a spin kick to the head in the corner, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Liviyah dropped her with a flying shoulder tackle, then a big German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Amira hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a believable nearfall. Liviyah hit a second-rope missile dropkick. Amira dropped her with a spinning back fist for the pin! I enjoyed that, and they received a “Both these women!” chant.

Amira defeated Liviyah at 7:28.

4. Oxx Adams (w/Brett Ryan Gosselin) vs. AZ. AZ wears a shiny red jacket that looks like he stole from a Vegas magician; he has a passing resemblance to Ray Jaz, with short, wavy black hair. AZ hit some chops that Oxx no-sold. Oxx caved in the kid’s chest with a frying pan chop to the chest. “He could shorten this kid’s career in a hurry,” Crockett said. Oxx hip-tossed him across the ring. Oxx put him in a Torture Rack, but AZ escaped and hit a basement dropkick on the knee, then an enzuigiri. Oxx slapped him hard across the face and hit a Burning Hammer slam. He made a cocky, one-footed cover for the pin. That’s exactly how this match should have played out.

Oxx Adams defeated AZ at 2:29.

* Oxx was going to continue to beat him up, but Erik Chacha ran into the ring and kicked a chair into Oxx’s knee. Erik challenged BRG to a match next Thursday.

5. “The Rogues” Tyler Elliot and Casey Ferreira vs. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan. The Rogues likely traveled here with Amira from the Pacific Northwest. Casey and Jaylen opened with reversals on the mat. Jaylen hit a dropkick as Traevon held Casey upside down. Casey tried some shoulder tackles, but it only staggered the taller Jordan. Jordan forced Casey to dance, then Traevon hit a bodyslam at 2:30. Elliot (with his rotund build and short, dark hair, think a 19-year-old Kevin Steen) battled Brandyn.

The Rogues worked over Brandyn in their corner. Casey hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 4:30. Traevon got the hot tag and hit some clotheslines and back elbows on both opponents. He superkicked Elliot to the floor, then slammed Casey. Casey accidentally ran into Elliot. Waves and Curls hit their team chokeslam move on Casey for the pin.

“Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan defeated “The Rogues” Casey Ferreira and Elliot Tyler at 6:30.

* The fans chanted for Waves & Curls to come back more often. Jordan got on the mic and quipped, “Every week? I don’t know, gas is kind of expensive right now.” He vowed they would be back soon.

* Footage aired of Ray Jaz returning last week and attacking Tyree Taylor.

6. Tyree Taylor vs. Jariel Rivera. Jariel is the latest WWE ID prospect! Tyree is a big, massive guy, and he towers over the short, muscular Rivera. Jariel applied a headlock, but Tyree shrugged him off and dropped Rivera with a shoulder tackle. Taylor hit some blows to the back and kept Jariel grounded. Jariel hit a dropkick at 2:30 and a Sling Blade clothesline for a nearfall.

Jariel tied up the left arm and hit some forearm strikes to Tyree’s spine. Tyree hit a backbody drop at 4:30, then a splash into the corner and an enzuigiri. He put Jariel on his shoulders and slammed him to the mat. Tyree hit a discus clothesline, then the “Brooklyn Zoo” (pop-up powerbomb) for the pin. Good action.

Tyree Taylor defeated Jariel Rivera at 5:29.

* Tyree Taylor got on the mic and said a few words about Ryan Clancy, but then he switched his focus to Ray Jaz for attacking him last week.

7. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. DJ Powers. They started brawling on the floor, and I started the stopwatch at first contact. DJ accidentally chopped the ring post. Jack hit a European Uppercut and pushed DJ into the ring. Dones reminded us that Jack Pasquale was also at a recent WWE tryout. DJ stomped on Jack in a corner. Jack whipped DJ into a corner and got a nearfall at 2:30. DJ hit a running Claymore Kick to the sternum for a nearfall, then a DDT for a nearfall. Jack fired up and hit some clotheslines at 5:30, then a springboard spin kick. Jack hit an Impaler DDT for a nearfall.

DJ hit a superkick. Jack hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a believable nearfall at 7:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded chops and forearm strikes. Jack tackled him and hit some punches, but DJ put him in a Triangle Choke at 8:30. Nice! Jack hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. DJ hit a powerbomb and a frog splash for a nearfall, and they were both down at 10:00. DJ got a chain, but Jack dropped him with a punch. Jack teased that he was going to use the chain, but he gave it to the ref. However, DJ hit Jack with another concealed weapon and got the tainted pin! Good action.

DJ Powers defeated Eye Black Jack Pasquale at 10:51.

* Ryan Clancy came to the ring, wearing a suit and his belt over his shoulder. He said he’s not out here to brag, but he wanted to say, “I TOLD YOU SO!” Loud boos for him. He boasted about how great his title reign will be, and he issued an open challenge! Joseph “A-Game” Alexander (fresh off a trip to wXw in Germany!) came out of the back! They agreed to a match next week!

8. “Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Danny Miles (w/Bobby Casale) vs. “Big Business” Brad Hollister and Love, Doug for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Via “Freebird Rules,” Miles is replacing the injured Brian Morris indefinitely. Notably absent is TJ Crawford, who announced he is “taking time off to deal with injuries.” If Big Business loses here, they can never challenge the Ranch for the belts ever again! All four brawled at the bell. Doug and Stetson brawled in the ring, but Doug clotheslined them both to the floor. Brad and Miles got in the ring, and Hollister hit a Pounce at 1:30.

Hollister stomped on Miles in the corner as this had settled down to a regular match. Brad hit a snap suplex on Stetson for a nearfall at 3:30. Casale choked Hollister in the ropes, and the heels took over. Stetson hit a series of knee strikes to Brad’s back as the crowd did their unique, expletive-filled chant at Steve. Brad hit a powerbomb on Miles at 7:30. Doug got the hot tag, and he hit some flying forearms and a springboard bulldog on Miles for a nearfall. Big Business hit a Team 3D for a nearfall.

Stetson, while standing on the apron, kicked Doug in the back, and the heels immediately took control again and worked over Doug. The 10:00 call was spot-on; the time limit is an hour! Miles hit a backbreaker over his knee at 11:30. Brad finally got a hot tag at 14:00, and he hit some German Suplexes. He hit a pop-up powerbomb on Stetson for a nearfall. Stetson hit his Doink-style butt splash to Brad’s chest. Doug hit a Blockbuster on Miles for a nearfall at 16:30. Miles hit a spear on Brad for a nearfall. Stetson hit a powerbomb for a nearfall.

Hollister hit a double clothesline, and Doug hit a top-rope crossbody block onto the heels. The heels hit “Business is Booming” team Bulldog Slam on Doug for a nearfall at 18:30. Brad teased joining the Ranch, but then he pushed Miles to the floor. Brad hit the Tornado Jackhammer on Stetson for a believable nearfall at 20:00, and the crowd chanted, “That was three!” BB hit a Doomsday Sliced Bread for a nearfall, but Casale grabbed the ref’s ankle! The ref ejected Casale.

Brian Morris appeared out of nowhere and struck Doug with a title belt! He pulled Stetson on top of Doug, but Steve only got a nearfall! Miles hit a World’s Strongest Slam on Doug for a believable nearfall at 22:00. Doug threw petals at Miles. Danny accidentally hit Stetson in the head with the belt! BB hit “Business is Booming” on Miles, and Doug covered Danny for the pin! New champions!!!

“Big Business” Brad Hollister and Love, Doug defeated “Stetson Ranch” Steven Stetson and Danny Miles to win the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 22:37.

Final Thoughts: An exceptionally strong show. A really good, top-notch tag match with a title change easily earns best match. Call me cynical, but I kept expecting TJ Crawford to head to the ring and cost his teammates the match. But I’m glad it didn’t happen, as there was pure elation with the tag title change.

Some really strong undercard matches here, too. I’ll narrowly go with Powers-Pasquale ahead of Jordan-Diaz, but both were really good. Liviyah-Amira had a strong, short match for fourth. No new faces for me, but the crowd seemed to warm up to The Rogues. And I do love a good, short, one-sided squash like what Oxx delivered.

I’ll point out that Pedro Dones did a really good job on color commentary, providing insights from being in the ring with nearly everyone who competed tonight. This promotion remains on a roll.