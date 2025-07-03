Wrestling Open “Episode 183” results (7/3): Vetter’s review of Brett Metro vs. Pedro Dones in a Street Fight, Marcus Mathers vs. Rex Lawless for the IWTV Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Wrestling Open “Episode 183”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

July 3, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, Jake Gray, TJ Crawford, and Jack Pasquale provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance was 200-250; like last week, a really strong draw on a night where I thought attendance could be down.

1. Jay Lyon vs. JGeorge in a spotlight match. JGeorge continues his streak of being on nearly every spotlight match over the past six weeks. (I’ll reiterate that to me, a spotlight match should be two newcomers, trying to break through. Neither man fits that bill.) Pasquale was on commentary for the opener. Lyon caught JGeorge and tossed him and got a nearfall at 1:30. JGeorge tied up Lyon on the mat and twisted the neck and Lyon’s mask. Lyon hit a Pounce at 4:00, then a German Suplex. JGeorge hit an axe kick to the back of the head and celebrated; the commentators agreed he should have gone for the cover. Right on cue, Lyon rolled up JGeorge for the flash pin. Acceptable.

Jay Lyon defeated JGeorge at 5:04

* JGeorge was livid! He demanded a rematch! Lyon agreed. Sounds like that will be next week. Crockett and “Handyman” Jake Gray took over on commentary as the main show got underway.

2. Marcus Mathers vs. Rex Lawless for the IWTV World Title. Lawless is so big and muscular, he has a significant size advantage. I’m surprised they opened the main show with this. This match is Mathers’ 13th title defense. Rex threw Mathers across the ring. Marcus hit a huracanrana, a dropkick, and a top-rope flying back elbow at 2:00. He missed a top-rope crossbody block, and Rex immediately hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Rex picked up Mathers, tossed him to the mat, and got a nearfall, and he kept Marcus grounded.

Crockett and Gray talked about the chaotic schedule Mathers has kept this year, and wondered if he could lose in an upset here. Rex hit a clothesline at 5:00, then a backbreaker over his knee. He picked up Marcus, rammed him back-first into the corner, and tied him in the Tree of Woe, and he got a nearfall. Marcus hit a second-rope fadeaway stunner, the Ospreay-style heel hook kick, and a brainbuster for a nearfall at 7:30. Mathers hit some Yes Kicks to Rex’s chest.

Rex hit a swinging Flatliner for a nearfall, but Mathers grabbed the ropes. Mathers hit a step-up mule kick. Lawless hit a Claymore Kick for a nearfall at 10:00. Mathers hit a DDT for a nearfall but he missed a top-rope 450 Splash. Rex hit a Choke Bomb for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes. Marcus hit a series of forearm strikes, then a top-rope Code Red for the pin! A very good match, and a unique finish for Marcus.

Marcus Mathers defeated Rex Lawless to retain the IWTV World Title at 13:03.

* A video montage aired, showing prior matches in the Discovery Gauntlet. The winner advances to another match the next week; there is no announced end date to the gauntlet.

3. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander vs. Devious Cass in the Discovery Gauntlet. My first time seeing Cass; Crockett said he’s 18. He’s a Black man with shoulder-length, brown dreadlocks. They are roughly the same size. A-Game has won five straight weeks here. Basic reversals early on, and Cass hit a backbreaker over his knee at 2:00, then some chops and a doublestomp to the back, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. A-Game hit a hard clothesline and they were both down at 4:30. A-Game hit a running knee in the corner, then a running knee to the chest for the pin. Solid match.

Joseph “A-Game” Alexander defeated Devious Cass at 5:34 to advance in the gauntlet.

* A video aired for Charles Mason! He’s coming to Wrestling Open to claim the Discovery Gauntlet! He wants a match next week! Also taking place next week will be DJ Powers vs. Sammy Diaz and TJ Crawford vs. Danny Miles.

4. Davienne vs. Amity LaVey. Amity is the scary Harley Quinn-style crazy woman with half of her hair black and half red. They twisted each other’s left arm early on, as Crockett noted how Davienne has gotten into great shape. (Davienne has posted ‘before and after’ pics of her weight loss on her Twitter page.) Davienne hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:00. She hit some forearm strikes to LaVey’s chest, then a Helluva Kick. They got up and traded forearm strikes. LaVey hit a Lungblower to the chest at 4:30 and a running back elbow, then a double handspring into a back elbow, a running Blockbuster, and a standing moonsault for a believable nearfall. Nice sequence there by LaVey. Davienne applied a Boston Crab, and LaVey tapped out. Nice little match.

Davienne defeated Amity LaVey at 5:52.

* Footage aired of the feud leading into our next match. A week ago, they went to a 10-minute time limit draw, so this week, the time limit is 20 minutes.

5. Sammy Diaz vs. Georgio Lawrence. No DJ Powers with Lawrence tonight. Georgio stalled on the floor at the bell and was booed. In the ring, Sammy hit an armdrag and a dropkick, and some chops. He hit a top-rope crossbody block at 2:30. Georgio began targeting the left knee. He hit a pump kick, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. Diaz hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Lawrence dropped him with a roundhouse kick, and he grounded Sammy. Diaz hit a German Suplex and was fired up. He hit an enzuigiri to the back of the head and trapped Lawrence’s head in the corner, and kicked it.

Lawrence hit a leaping uranage for a believable nearfall at 8:30, and the crowd rallied for Sammy. Lawrence applied a sleeper on the mat. Diaz escaped and hit a superkick, then a brainbuster! He hit a big frogsplash, but Lawrence rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Georgio waved farewell and tried to head to the back, but Mani Ariez appeared and cut him off. Diaz dragged Lawrence back into the ring, hit a big boot, then the Sabin-style Cradle Shock for the pin! A very good match. Diaz got on the mic and again told Mani he doesn’t need his help.

Sammy Diaz defeated Georgio Lawrence at 10:24.

* A video package aired for “Wonderboy” Brian Morris, who is the newest member of the Stetson Ranch. We then saw a backstage scene with the Ranch. Morris and Steven Stetson came to the ring, and Steven cut a heel promo. He noted that he will face Timothy Thatcher on Monday’s show.

6. Steven Stetson (w/Brian Morris) vs. Quentin Wynters. I don’t think I’ve seen Wynters; he’s a bald Black man and makes me think of Fred Rosser, as he has a really good physique. Stetson is tall, maybe 6’2″, and he backed Quentin into a corner. (The crowd has a creative chant for how much they dislike Stetson; it’s now a highlight I look forward to hearing, as the fans did it here.) Morris hopped on the apron, distracting Wynters.

Stetson immediately hit a Mafia Kick and some forearm strikes. Wynters got a sunset flip for a nearfall, but Stetson immediately hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00. Quentin hit a sideslam. Stetson hit a Northern Clothesline to the back of the head for the (more or less) clean pin. Loud boos from the fans as they resumed the “F— the Ranch!” chant. Love Doug and TJ Crawford came out, and we’re getting our next match underway! Crawford joined Crockett in the booth.

Steven Stetson defeated Quentin Wynters at 5:42.

7. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris (w/Steven Stetson) vs. Love, Doug. Doug tackled Morris and we’re underway! Crockett asked Crawford about the whereabouts of Brad Hollister; TJ basically ignored him. TJ admitted he’s a hot-head, but Doug keeps him cool. Basic action in the ring, and Doug threw his petals. Morris hit a gutbuster over his knee at 2:30, then a snap suplex, then a knee drop to the forehead for a nearfall, and he argued with Ref Gina. Doug hit a crossbody block at 5:00. He hit some clotheslines and a springboard back elbow. Stetson hopped on the ring apron, allowing Morris to get a rollup for a nearfall. Doug rolled up Morris for the flash pin!

Love Doug defeated Brian Morris at 5:48.

8. Pedro Dones vs. Brett Mettro in a Street Fight. Brett wore blue jeans and a Stone Cold-style black vest; he’s dressed for a fight. Dones has been battling all the Bio Pro rookies in recent months; he wore denim shorts as well. They traded punches at the bell, and they brawled to the floor at 2:30. Mettro slammed him on the apron. Dones grabbed a boot from a fan and struck Mettro with it at 4:30! They fought over to a bar, and Mettro slammed Pedro onto the bar, and he climbed on top of it. “This is absolutely out of control!” Crockett said.

They traded punches while standing on the bar. Dones took off his belt and he whipped Brett! He struck him several times across his bare back. Pedro dove off the bar and slammed into Brett on the floor at 7:30. They got back into the ring, but Pedro crashed shoulder-first into a corner, and Brett took control. Mettro hit a Bulldog Powerslam. He put a street sign over Pedro’s chest and he hit a senton onto it for a nearfall at 10:00. He set up two chairs in the ring and he slammed Pedro face-first across the chairs! Ouch! He got a nearfall.

Mettro slid a door into the ring, then another. Dones bit Brett’s ear! He hit a flying headbutt or spear, sending Mettro crashing through a door, and they were both down at 14:00. A masked guy jumped in the ring, scooped up Dones, and slammed him back-first through another door! He’s got big arms. Mettro crawled over and covered the prone Dones for the cheap pin. The crowd was not happy with this outcome. “Who the hell is this?” Crockett asked. He peeled off his mask and it’s Joe Ocasio! He’s been gone for months! We now know who is “the life changer” who has been working with the Bio Pro students!

Brett Mettro defeated Pedro Dones in a Street Fight at 15:07.

Final Thoughts: Unsurprisingly, Mathers-Lawless was really good and was easily the match of the night. Sammy Diaz continues to impress and his rematch with Lawrence took second. Wrestling Open rarely does hardcore matches, so this actually felt fresh and different, too. Another good showing from LaVey, who I have suddenly seen four matches in three weeks. I watched this show live on Thursday; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.