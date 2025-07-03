AEW Dynamite rating for episode 300

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 584,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 613,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.16 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 627,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the July 3, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 688,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Beach Break edition.