Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Val Venis, Ken Anderson, David Flair, Hercules Hernandez, Killer Khan

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 3CT/4ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. I hope to be back from an appointment in time to do live updates, although it’s possible I will be cutting it close so bear with me if I get a late start. Either way, we should have the audio of the call available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Oba Femi and Moose meeting face-to-face ahead of their match on Tuesday’s NXT Roadblock episode. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 36 percent of the vote. B finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sean Morley, who worked as Val Venis, is 54.

-Ken Anderson is 48. He worked as Mr. Kennedy in WWE.

-Chad Wicks, who worked as Chad Toland and Chad Dick, is 47.

-David Flair (David Fliehr) is 46.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) died on March 6, 2004 at age 47 from heart disease.

-The late Killer Khan (Masashi Ozawa) was born on March 6, 1947. He died at age 76 on December 29, 2023.