TNA Impact results (3/12): Moore’s review of Moose vs. Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight, AJ Francis vs. Elijah, The Hardys vs. Sinner & Saint, Ricky Sosa’s debut

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,129)

Taped March 5-6, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia, at Gateway Center

Simulcast March 12, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact aired… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Sinner and Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus in a non-title match. Matt and Williams started the match with methodical chain wrestling. Matt hit Travis with Delete face smashes on the buckles. Jeff hit Williams with Poetry in Motion to give Matt a two count. Icarus saved Williams from a Razor’s Edge and then tossed him into Matt.

Jeff and Icarus tagged in. Jeff hit Icarus with his signature double leg drop combo. Williams tagged in and caught Jeff with a dropkick. Icarus tagged in and hit Jeff with a splash for a two count. Matt hit Icarus with a Side Effect. Icarus crotched Jeff on the top rope when he went for a Frog Splash. Jeff put Icarus in the Spinal Destination. Matt hit Williams with a Twist of Fate. Icarus tapped out to the Spinal Destination submission move.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy defeated Sinner and Saint via pinfall in 5:11.

Jeff hit Williams with a Swanton Bomb after the match. Hannifan noted that The Hardys were sending a message to The System. The Hardys shook hands with Sinner and Saint after the match…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked n on commentary. The show cut to Indi Hartwell walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Jeff noted in an interview recently that he was going to try to use more submission moves while he’s wrestling through an injury, and so there isn’t much future wear and tear on his body. Smart move. The Hardys in general have been wrestling a lot more smart in their recent TNA run which has sent them to the fountain of youth. Solid TV opener.

Gia Miller interviewed The Elegance Brand backstage (without Ash). The Concierge ranted about being harassed by Mickie James and ODB. The Concierge then hyped up Mr. Elegance’s in-ring debut for next week. Heather and M yelled at Gia and said she must like old timers attacking The Elegance Brand. Former TNA backstage interviewer Goldy Locks showed up and talked about how she liked being a TNA interviewer back in the day.

Goldy berated The Elegance Brand for being disrespectful to the Knockouts past and future. Goldy threatened to call more of her old TNA friends. Mr. Elegance laughed and said that he was 4 years old when Goldy was working for TNA. Goldy told Elegance to sit down and shut up because adults are talking. The Elegance Brand left…

Indi Hartwell got a televised entrance for the next match…

2. Indi Hartwell vs. Kelsey Heather. Indi landed a Belly to Back early on. Indi dodged a backflip and hit Heather with a suplex. Heather came back with a Bulldog and Dropkick. Heather gloated and missed a Moonsault. Indi rallied with clotheslines and a Spinebuster. Indi randomly did the Dave Batista Sumo pose. Indi hit Heather with Hurts Donut for the victory.

Indi Hartwell defeated Kelsey Heather via pinfall in 2:50.

Indi took a mic after the match and said she didn’t come to TNA to just exist, she came to become Knockouts Champion. Indi said the person who has the title doesn’t deserve it. Indi said she wants her title shot. Ariana Grace and Stacks made their entrance. Indi pointed out that Ariana manipulated her dad to get the title.

Ariana told Indi to get in the line like everyone else who’s not at Grace’s level. Indi said Grace is right because she’s way above her level. Indi vowed to take the title from Grace…

John’s Thoughts: I like that TNA has been patient with Indi Hartwell and not rushing the belt on her when they’ve had many chances to do so. It makes sense to develop her character in TNA first to endear her to the fans rather than just award her for being a former WWE wrestler. She should be considered as one of the top choices to take the title off Ariana Grace.

The Righteous, Vincent and Dutch, congratulated Matt and Jeff Hardy backstage for their recent win. Vincent said they’ll have The Hardy’s backs. Nic and Ryan Nemeth showed up to talk trash. Vincent got in their faces to tell them to not disrespect the legends. Nic and Ryan gloated a bit and left…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Entrances for the next match took place. Mustafa Ali is now sporting short hair…

2. Rich Swann, BDE, and TNA International Champion Trey Miguel vs. “Order 4” John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Mustafa Ali (w/Tasha Steelz, Agent Zero). All six men traded hands in the ring. Ali hit BDE with a DDT. The Great Hands chokeslammed Trey on the apron. Order 4 used quick tags to cut the ring in half on BDE.[c]

Back from break, Rich Swann caught the hot tag and hit Ali with a DDT for a two count. BDE and Trey hit The Great Hands with Stereo superkicks and dives. Swann hit Ali with a Splash for a nearfall. Trey tagged in and cleared The Great Hands from the ring and hit Ali with a Sling Blade. Trey got a two count on Skyler.

Tasha Steelz got on the apron for the distraction, but Jaida Stone ran out and brawled with Steelz into the crowd. BDE hit Skyler with a Cody cutter. Skyler dumped BDE to ringside. Trey hit Skyler with a German Suplex. Trey hit Hotch with a Canadian Destroyer at ringside. The wrestlers took turns trading signature moves at ringside. In the ring, Trey hit Skyler with Shell Shocked and a Lighting Spiral for the victory.

Trey Miguel, BDE, and Rich Swann defeated Order 4 via pinfall in 11:54.

Ali took the International title belt and calmly handed it to Trey Miguel…

John’s Thoughts: This match kinda felt random and filler. It would have helped if they gave Mustafa Ali a promo segment coming off his feud-ending match against Elijah. Instead, he shows up looking no worse for wear, and with a new hairdo. Ali did a better job selling a loss last year when he came back disheveled after the feud with Mike Santana, leading to Order 4’s best run in TNA.

It was time for the TNA sponsored injury report. Home Town Man was cleared after getting attacked by AJ Francis last week. Leon Slater was out due to neck issues. Cedric Alexander and Moose were cleared…

“The Suit” Daria Rae met up with Mike Santana back stage and told him if he lays hands on Steve Maclin, she’ll strip him of the TNA Championship. Santana said he thinks Daria was just hired to make people’s lives hell. Santino Marella showed up and said that Maclin will be fired if he lays hands on Santana. Steve Maclin walked past Santana and said “what’s up champ?”…[c]

Ariana Grace was ranting to Stacks that she doesn’t like everyone coming after her title. They then saw Indi Hartwell around the corner (who should be aware at them because Grace was yelling). Stacks distracted Indi so that Grace could give her a chop block and put the boots to her. Santino showed up and yelled at Stacks to go away. Santino then called for medics to check on Indi…

Steve Maclin made his entrance. Mike Santana was watching from the crowd. Maclin said he’s glad to be back and it’s like he never left. Maclin said he was told to apologize to Tom Hannifan and the fans, so he came with a prepared statement. The camera cut to Hannifan who threw his hands up in disapproval. Maclin said the first person he wants to thank is Daria Rae, who he think has been the best leader of the TNA locker room during his time in TNA.

Maclin mocked Santino for not being able to keep his family in order. Maclin then said he’s sorry his friendship with Tom Hannifan had to end. He said if Hannifan were a man he would have taken that punch to the gut, get up, and realize what Maclin was trying to tell him the entire time. Maclin said Tom was weak. Maclin told Tom to sit behind the desk and watch him become new TNA Champion.

Maclin claimed that backstage politics took away the TNA title from him the last time he held the title. Maclin said he’s sorry he had to do the things to a friend in Santana, but he had to in order go get his job back. He said he used Santana’s ego to get what he wants, just like Santana used his past addiction issues to make the fans care about him. A “shut the hell up” chant ensued.

Maclin said like Santana does with Alcoholics Anonymous, maybe Maclin should show his visits to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Maybe he should play his dad’s voice on Maclin’s voicemails. Maclin said he can’t do what Santana did because his dad is dead too. Maclin said he doesn’t even remember the voice of his own dad. Maclin said he’s met death when he enlisted in the Marines.

Maclin said Santana opened the door and let out a person he can’t control. Maclin said that Santana released Mr. Mayhem and that mayhem isn’t just for Santana, it’s for all. Maclin’s theme played to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: As wonky as things are around TNA killing their Feast or Fired gimmick, Santana and Maclin have done a great job on the mic to make this a compelling feud. Bonus points to Tom Hannifan who has also had some good mic work while also doing a good job with emoting his displeasure at Maclin taking advantage of everyone. Strong mic work here from Steve Maclin here to establish him as a top heel. He was spinning his wheels as a babyface, but now he’s world title worthy and back to a good place just like when he first reinvented himself.

An ad aired for the TNA Rebellion PPV…

The cast of AMC’s Tulsa King was shown in the crowd…

John’s Thoughts: Can TNA find a way to get Walter White or Jesse Pinkman in the crowd as opposed to Honey Boo Boo’s mom and whoever the Tulsa King cast are? Maybe even a Daryl Dixon?

AJ Francis made his entrance. Frankie Kazarian joined the commentary team for the next match. Elijah made his entrance. Hannifan noted that Elijah wrestled AJ in a six person tag on NXT last year, which is where Elijah got the torn triceps that kept him out of action for months. Kazarian joked that he got a triceps tear before and he was only gone for two weeks…

3. “The Drifter” Elijah vs. AJ Francis. Elijah dumped AJ to ringside and hit him with a Plancha. Elijah ran around ther ing and hit AJ with a drive by knee. AJ popped up Elijah and hit hit him with a punch. AJ stretched Elijah over the top rope. AJ hit Elijah with the Flop Dolla Tennesse Whiskey move. Elijah deadlifted AJ and hit him with an Alabama Slam. Elijah pummeled AJ in the corner.

Elijah got a two count after a leaping knee. Elijah hit AJ with an impressive Old School Canadian Destroyer. Elijah took a sip of some electrolyte drink that was sponsoring TNA, and then tossed the bottle at Kazarian. Kazarian gave Elijah a jawbreaker on the top rope which the referee didn’t see. AJ hit Elijah with the Down Payment Chokeslam for the victory.

Elijah defeated AJ Francis via pinfall in 6:01.

Francis and Kazarian beat up Elijah after the match. Home Town Man ran out with a pipe to chase away the heels…

John’s Thoughts: Francis was supposed to be feuding with Mance Warner, but Mance left the company before the tapings. I’m happy they aren’t sidelining AJ as he’s one of their best heels. Good on them for giving him a win. Not sure where this goes as we have two of TNA’s top heels in AJ and Frankie feuding with the TNA mascot character in Home Town Man. I guess Elijah is there to even the numbers.

Eric Young got his face up in the camera and called Leon Slater a cheat, liar, and false prophet. Young challenged Slater to a match at the TNA Plus Sacrifice show. Young said he’s going to prove that “the cleanse” is coming…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

This week’s Rosemary segment aired. The title card mentioned that the segment was going to focus on “Greed” of the seven deadly sins. The show cut to Johnny Swinger’s illegal backstage casino. Johnny Swinger was back! Swinger introduced Ryan Nemeth as his new “rizzat” and “swinger girl”. Nemeth walked in wearing a dress. Rosemary teleported in front of Swinger.

Swinger said that Rosemary looked Sensational like Sherri Martel. Rosemary threatened to bring back Wrestle House if Swinger kept being annoying. Swinger said Rosemary was just like Papa Shango, trying to steal the virgin blood from his friend Dino. Rosemary and John E Bravo had a mental conversation about if Rosemary helped him get divorce papers.

Rosemary teleported the papers in and said that lawyers Park, Park, and Park helped him (a reference to Abyss, Joseph Park, and Ethan Page as Chandler Park). JDC was chatting about his retirement. Judas Icarus stood up and said “I love this place!”, which is what Chris Sabin used to say during these casino segments. Rosemary wondered where Sabin was? Swinger said he got shipped up north.

Icarus lost all his money. JDC said he likes Sinner and Saint’s guts. He then offered to go with them to Tijuana. Swinger said he’s here to chew bubblegum and take cizash from mizarks, and he’s all outta bubble gum. Rosemary said if Swinger can sell his soul to greed, she’ll get all the cizash he wants. Swinger agreed and then got distracted from the creepy person in a bunny costume. Rosemary then turned around and noted she got two sins taken care of.

The camera panned over to show that Rosemary was chatting with her old tag team partner Allie (a.k.a The Bunny). Allie was back in her old happy-go-lucky self and she said she hopes she can talk to real people again. Last time we saw Allie on TNA TV she was killed off, so I’m assuming she’s a “ghost” now. A “to be continued” graphic aired…

John’s Thoughts: As much as I cringed at a lot of TNA’s comedy around the time they were bought by Anthem, Johnny Swinger was a bright spot with his old school and witty wrestling references. I got a kick out of this segment, but it was a bit strange for them to pay homage to a time in TNA where not that many people were watching or found fondly. They were pulling off references to when Chris Sabin was a drunk character and when Ethan Page was a lawyer. As I assumed based off the bunny imagery last week, Allie is making her TNA return. I hope we get the happy-go-lucky Allie as that’s when Allie was at her best (as opposed to her wanting to be more edgy and emo).

Ricky Sosa got a televised entrance. His opponent was a local wrestler named “Brad Attitude” (that’s a good jobber name)…

4. Ricky Sosa vs. Brad Attitude. The crowd sang Ricky Sosa’s theme acapella to start the match. Sosa got a two count off a Crucifix rollup. Sosa hit Brad with a dropkick. Brad tripped Sosa off the top rope for a nearfall. Brad hit Sosa with a slingshot senton for a two count.

Sosa sent Brad into the corner and hit him with tackles and an overhead kick. Sosa hit Brad with a moonsault. Sosa hit Brad with a dive at ringside. Sosa reversed Brad’s springboard into the Blue Thunder Bang (Blue Thunder Bomb) for the victory.

Ricky Sosa defeated Brad Attitude via pinfall in 3:37.

Hannifan hyped the main event and noted that Santino banned the rest of The System from ringside in the main event…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good debut for Ricky Sosa on TNA TV. I haven’t seen his work, but I was well aware of him because I heard he had a catchy entrance theme. I’ll admit, he does have a great entrance theme that the crowd can sing along with. He looked smooth in this little showcase, and I’m curious to see how he can do in longer matches. It really benefits TNA if they can start swooping in on these highly touted indie talents not scooped up by AEW or WWE ID.

The following matches were announced for next week: Frankie Kazarian vs. Home Town Man, The Angel Warriors vs. Dani Luna and Ariana Grace, Mr. Elegance’s in-ring debut, Elayna Black vs. Jaida Stone, Moose vs. Brian Myers, and The Nemeths vs. The Righteous…

Tom Hannifan plugged next week’s TNA Sacrifice show…

Entrances for the next match took place…

5. Moose (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. Cedric Alexander in an Atlanta Street Fight. Cedric hit Moose with a chop. Moose came back with a Uranage, Senton, and kip up. Cedric and Moose traded hands at ringside. Cedric hit Moose with a suplex at ringside. Moose and Cedric had a sword fight with chairs, which Moose dominated after hitting Cedric in the back. Moose brought a plastic and steel trash can into play.

Cedric punted the trash lid out of Moose’s hand and then chopped him at ringside. Cedric teased bringing a table, but put it back under the ring to boos. Cedric went for a spear, but ran right into a trash can that Moose held up. Moose hit the can while Cedric was upside down. Cedric got out of the trash and then hit Moose with a chair.[c]

Back from break, Moose hit Cedric with the Go to Hell for a nearfall. Cedric dodged Moose, sending Moose into the steel steps. Alisha Edwards got in the way when Cedric tried to hit Moose with a chair. Cedric poked at Alisha’s shoulder, causing Alisha to slap him. Moose recovered and gave Cedric a power bomb on the apron. Cedric came back with a low blow.

Cedric hit Moose with a power bomb on top of a trash can. Cedric piled up steel chairs in the ring. Moose recovered and gave Cedric a Superplex into the pile of chairs. Cedric kicked out of a pin at two. Cedric caught Moose with a standing Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Moose caught Cedric with a spear midair. Moose dragged a table into the ring to cheers.

Cedric recovered and hit Moose with a Brainbuster. Moose kicked out at one. Moose no sold punches. Moose speared Cedric into the table in the corner for the win.

Moose defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall in 16:14.

The credits aired to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match between both men, but TNA is making the same mistake that WWE did with Cedric Alexander where every time it looks like he might get some semblance of a push, he ends up reverting to making other wrestlers look good. He’s great at that, but can any company reward this guy for how good he is? If anything, I would have had Brian Myers be the first speed bump for Moose as he’s someone who would fit in that role better.

They called Cedric Moose’s “Kryptonite” but never really went further with that. I thought that there was potential for a good feud given that kryptonite claim stemmed from Moose and Cedric Alexander having unfinished business when Cedric and Moose feuded back in Ring of Honor, only to have that feud cut short due to Cedric getting signed by WWE. As usual, TNA does better with taped shows as opposed to live shows. Last week’s show as plagued by audio issues throughout and they were able to clean things up a lot this week.