11/25 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, Pac and Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher and The Blade, Hangman Page vs. John Silver, Will Hobbs in action

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 61)

Taped November 19, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired November 25, 2020 on TNT

[Hour One] The show began with pyro as JR, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur sat at the commentary table. Adam Page made his ring entrance, followed by He was followed by John Silver, who had the Dark Order at his back. There was a brief vignette from Silver where he spoke about Dark Order being on the rise.

1. John Silver vs. Adam Page: Page landed a couple of shoulder blocks, and then a body slam. Silver fired back with a body scissors and then an arm drag. Silver flexed at Page and tried to get him to respond back, but Page just landed a forearm shot instead. They traded heavy chops in the corner, and Silver got the worst of it. Page then landed a big back body drop, and then played to the crowd a bit.

Silver egged on Page by slapping him on the ass after performing a standing switch. Page then attempted a springboard dropkick, but Silver cut him off and landed a cross body off the top rope for a two count. After some back and forth, Silver landed a snap German Suplex for a two count. Page replied with a springboard clothesline from the second rope to the apron, and Silver fell to the floor. Page then attempted a splash to the floor, but Silver avoided it. He then attempted a dive onto Page, but he stuffed it at the ropes.

Page then climbed back into the ring and splashed Silver on the outside. He then tossed him back into the ring for a two count. Things went rapid fire as Silver landed a series of kicks in the corner, followed by a Brainbuster for a near fall. Page got back to his knees, and Silver landed more kicks, which Hangman smiled and absorbed. Hangman fired back with a big lariat and a Liger Bomb for a near fall of his own.

He then sprung up to the apron and landed a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Hangman Page defeated John Silver at 9:18

After the match, we got a replay of the finish and a celebration from Page. Dark Order walked out en masse and collected Silver. Evil Uno had a mic and said he wasn’t there to jump him as they’ve done in the past. He said they have many regrets about their past, just like Page does about his own. Uno said he was a part of one of the most popular groups of all time, and no matter how many times he tried to leave, they wouldn’t let him go. If that’s not a cult, he doesn’t know what is. Uno made an offer for him to join them, and said he knows where they are and how to find them.

We’re going to see Powerhouse Hobbs, Anna Jay, Jerich and Hager, Kenny Omega, and Top Flight vs. Hybrid 2. Backstage, Omega was interviewed and asked about the contract signing later. Omega said last week was eventful, he’s come to the conclusion that the more things change, the more they stay the same. He reflected on nursing injuries he sustained wrestling Moxley a year ago, he still nursing injuries. And they’ve changed because Moxley’s name is on all the magazines as the best in the world.

He then said he has worked himself back into contention, and now he needs to take Jon Moxley’s championship in order to be considered Best in the World. He then made a “gentleman’s challenge” for Moxley to leave the garbage wrestling at home. Omega told Moxley to pin, submit, or choke him out, but beat him with skill instead of garbage cans. Omega started to walk away, but came back to say that he listened to Jon’s words last week, and it tugged at his heart strings. But he bet Moxley’s Dad wasn’t that tough at all, and that his Dad could probably beat the shit out of his Dad.

Powerhouse Hobbs is next…[c]

My Take: A very entertaining opener between Silver and Page. Silver continues to make good use of the time he’s given to show off his skills, even in defeat. Omega’s promo was all over the place, and could have used a bit more brevity. I do like that he’s settled into being completely full of shit.

We saw a Darby Allin video package where he set fire to a car that had some Team Taz Imagery on it. Powerhouse Hobbs made his entrance in the arena.

1. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lee Johnson: Hobbs tossed Johnson to the outside and landed a big lariat. He then tossed him into the barricade and back into the ring. He then picked up John and landed a big front slam akin to the World’s Strongest Slam. He then covered for the win.

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Lee Johnson at 2:01

After the match, Taz walked into the ring and told Hobbs to go celebrate so he could take care of business. Taz said had a problem with AEW and the FTW Championship. He said he was sick and tired of the FTW Lifestyle and Title not being recognized. He said he’s not going anywhere until someone from management comes out and explains to him why it’s not taken seriously. He said tough bastards have competed for the title. The mic was cut off, and Taz demanded another microphone from Justin Roberts.

Taz said if Keith Mitchell and Tony turn that mic off, he would go to the announce table and take one of those mics. The Mic was cut off, and the announce team said Tony was told Taz will be asked to leave the ring. Cody walked out and asked what he was doing. He said he came out here out of respect, because he’s wasting time. Cody offered himself and Darby vs. Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs next week.

Taz said Cody would get his ass whipped next week, but he still needed someone from management to put some respect on the FTW Title. Cody said he would run it up the Flag Pole, and started to walk away. Taz asked him if he was going to say creative had nothing for him, or wish him well on his future endeavors.

Cody walked back and grabbed the FTW Title, and asked if that title was everything, why was Taz's son training with him instead of Taz? The mics got cut off, and Taz said that was too far, and he was stupid. Taz started to leave, and Cody looked at the camera and gave the neck slash gesture that they were done. Taz returned and applied the Kata-ha-jime (Tazzmission) and bailed when the Gunn Club approached the ring. Cody walked to the back with his son Hook holding the FTW Championship. Cody got up and apologized to the crowd

My Take: The verbal performances here were very good, but the worked shoot part of it just didn’t work. The effort was there, but these types of angles just don’t work for me in 2020. Powerhouse Hobbs is a better name for him and the squash was fun.