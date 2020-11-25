11/25 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of the ladder match to determine the WarGames match advantage, Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae, Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher, KO Show with Leon Ruff, Rhea Ripley promo

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired November 25, 2020 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT aired…

Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. Kevin Owens was filling in for Wade Barrett this week…

1. Candice LeRae (w/Indi Hartwell) vs. Ember Moon. LeRae stalled against the ropes to start the match. Moon gave LeRae a dropkick and backdrop after LeRae tried to call a time out to talk with Indi Hartwell. Hartwell ducked a lariat from Moon but Moon ended up hitting Candice with a wheelbarrow slam on the table. Moon caught LeRae with a fallaway slam in the center of the ring. Candice tried to retreat to the back, but Moon caught up with Candice and tossed Candice back in the ring.

When Moon reentered the ring, Candice hit Ember with a running senton for a two count. LeRae slowed things down by locking Moon in a cravate. Moon and LeRae traded rollup attempts. Moon hit LeRae with a kick for a two count. LeRae took down Moon with a clothesline for a nearfall. LeRae slammed Moon’s head on the mat for another nearfall. Vic Joseph announced Pete Dunne vs. an Undisputed Era member in a ladder match for War Games advantage. Moon hit LeRae with a backdrop and running basement roundhouse for a two count.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez walked to ringside to confront Moon. The show cut to Picture-in-Picture.[c]

LeRae worked on Moon with a cravate back from break. Moon got out and hit LeRae with a huracanrana and armdrag. LeRae hit Moon with a La Mistica into the GargaNo Escape. Moon got a two count off a counter, but LeRae kept hold after the kickout, locking Moon in a sleeper hold. Moon escaped with an Atomic Drop slam. Moon hit LeRae with a series of kick and back hip attack. Moon hit LeRae with a front and back suplex combo. Gonzalez and Kai got on the apron. Hartwell took the bullet for LeRae by taking Moon’s dive. LeRae quickly slammed Moon to the mat and hit her with the Wicked Stepsister for the win.

Candice LeRae defeated Ember Moon via pinfall in 12:59.

Ember moon rolled to ringside when the heels tried to surround her in the ring. Toni Storm walked down the ramp to help Moon up. Storm and Moon were about to storm the ring. Storm ended up betraying Moon and tossing moon into the steel steps. Storm tossed Moon back in the ring to get beat up by Gonzalez, Kai, and LeRae. Storm was laughing at ringside, making crazed faces…

Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish were shown entering the Performance Center from the parking lot…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Interesting twist, I actually like this development in the short run as it adds storyline importance in the War Games match as opposed to this being an impromptu battle between heels and faces. It made sense when they planted the seed in Storm and Moon’s interview last week. What I am a bit weary of in the long run is Toni Storm’s long-term potential as a heel. She has natural babyface charisma, similar to Jeff Hardy, to the point where I question her ability to garner hate from the crowd. I’m afraid that it could end up being more apathy, than heat. I want Toni to prove me wrong, because she’s immensely talented and has top of the card potential. On a commentary note, so far, Kevin Owens has been a bit underwhelming on the headset. I expected more snark from him and instead he’s pretty subdued.

Legado Del Fantasma were shown having a roundtable meeting, shot in a cinematic style similar to Lucha Underground. Escobar talked about how they have had a great year and have taken out everyone in the Cruiserweight Division. Mendoza joked that he thinks that that Swerve retired. Escobar talked about how Curt Stallion (newer WWE signee and former EVOLVE standout) is next on their list…

Undisputed Era made their entrance. They cut to footage from the Pat McAfee show where Pat McAfee was hyping up Pete Dunne. All four men had mics with Adam Cole taking lead. Cole talked about how many people over the years have claimed to have taken out the Undisputed Era, only to fail in the end. Cole called McAfee a coward for not being here this week. Cole reminded viewers about how he punted McAfee last week and how he’s going to take Pat to the match UE made famous, War Games. Cole then moved on to talking about the War Games advantage match.

Cole talked about how UE is undefeated in these “advantage” matches (probably because they were heels during the other matches). The rest of UE was joking until O’Reilly changed to a serious tone, saying he NEEDS to face Pete Dunne. Adam Cole said he likes the angry Kyle O’Reilly, the same man that took out the NXT Champion and the same man Pete Dunne hit in the back with a chair. Cole said they usually fight for respect and championships, but this time they are dragging McAfee and crew through hell. Cole said they are going to take McAfee to hell and make sure he’s never the same, and that is Undisputed. UE’s theme played to end the segment…

McKenzie Mitchell caught up with Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, and Raquel Gonzalez backstage asking about what just happened at the end of LeRae’s match. After a bit of deliveration, LeRae revealed that Kai, Gonzalez, and Storm were all now a part of her War Games team…

“Timothy Thatcher’s Students” (WWE PC trainees) were shown watching a monitor backstage. Vic Joseph noted they were excited to see Timothy Thatcher vs. Kushida after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A great and efficient promo from Adam Cole to build up towards the War Games match. The UE were their usual confident selves, but I did like Kyle O’Reilly turning on the serious switch to add importance to his match with Pete Dunne later in the show. Toni Storm being added to the women’s War Games match on the heel side is a huge upgrade over Indi Hartwell. It also has me intrigued as to who the hell is going to be on the babyface side? I can guess that Io Shirai might end up being on that team due to not having any feuds at the moment? I hope it’s not Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter because, nahhhhhh.

A WWE Shop ad aired with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano shilling merch. Gargano even bragged about Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart merch by saying that LeRae destroyed Blackheart’s tank and destroyed Nox’s ACL…

Vic Joseph thanked Black Sabbath for providing the song War Pigs as the theme for the War Games show…

Timothy Thatcher made his entrance first. His opponent was Kushida, still coming to the ring in his Marty McFly gear and jeans. Tommaso Ciampa dragged a steel chair to ringside so he could sit down and watch the match. This caused Thatcher to raise an eyebrow…

2. Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher fended off Thatcher from the Octopus position. Thatcher gained a bit of momentum after a Belly-to-belly Suplex. Thatcher and Kushida traded position. Kushida locked Thatcher in a Muta Lock. Thatcher escaped and countered right into a Cravate. Thatcher and Kushida no-sold shots in the center of the ring. Kushida used an armdrag to hit Thatcher with a cartwheel dropkick. Thatcher worked on Kushida’s leg with an illegal Half Crab against the ropes. Thatcher broke the hold heading into commercial.[c]