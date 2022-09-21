NXT Halloween Havoc event set for October

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announced that the Halloween Havoc premium live event will stream Saturday, October 22 on Peacock. The show will include a five-man ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

Powell’s POV: Oro Mensah won a qualifier to earn a spot in the ladder match. Mensah previously worked as Oliver Carter in NXT UK. For those who missed Tuesday’s show, Shawn Michaels took the NXT North American Championship away from Solo Sikoa because he didn’t win the fan vote that determined the challenger to Carmelo Hayes last week. Michaels opted against giving the belt back to Hayes, but he did give him a spot in the ladder match.