NXT TV rating for the Stand & Deliver fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 647,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 641,000 viewership total.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.20 rating. One year earlier, the April 11, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 528,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating (the 2023 Stand & Deliver fallout edition aired a week earlier and had 555,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating).
