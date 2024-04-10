NXT TV rating for the Stand & Deliver fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 647,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 641,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.20 rating. One year earlier, the April 11, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 528,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating (the 2023 Stand & Deliver fallout edition aired a week earlier and had 555,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating).