NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show featuring Harlan’s debut and Braun Breakker vs. Roderick Strong

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 561,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 590,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 36th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from week’s .11 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: A pair of NBA games on TNT led Tuesday’s cable ratings. It was a mixed bag for NXT this week. The viewership drop is disappointing, but they bounced back a bit in the key demo.