12/15 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 186): Josh Woods on his ROH Pure Championship match with Dak Draper, his debut on AEW Dark, meeting Tony Khan, the vibe at ROH Final Battle, ROH’s future and his own future in pro wrestling

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Josh Woods discussing his ROH Pure Championship match with Dak Draper that airs this weekend on ROH Wrestling television, his debut on AEW Dark against Shawn Spears, meeting Tony Khan, the vibe at ROH Final Battle, the future of ROH and his own future in pro wrestling, advice WWE’s Adam Pearce gave him, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 186) and guest Josh Woods.

