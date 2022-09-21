What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: New AEW World Champion to be crowned tonight

September 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson in the tournament final for the vacant AEW World Championship

-Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Toni Storm vs. Athena vs. Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb in a four-way for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

-Claudo Castagnoli vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship

-Pac vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Powell’s POV: Dynamite is billed as the Grand Slam edition and will be live from Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium (Friday’s two-hour Rampage will also be taped tonight). Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

