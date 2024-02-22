AEW Revolution lineup: The updated card for the next pay-per-view event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 3 in Greensboro, North Carolina at the Greensboro Coliseum.

-Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a three-way for the AEW World Championship

-Sting and Darby Allin vs. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles in Sting’s retirement match

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown Championship (Danielson must shake Kingston’s hand if he loses)

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Wardlow competes in “Meat Madness”

Powell’s POV: I have no idea what Meat Madness is, but Don Callis’s promo seemed to indicate that Powerhouse Hobbs will be involved. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via Triller TV internationally). Join me for my live review of Revolution a week from Sunday. A same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).