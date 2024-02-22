What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

February 22, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-“The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers vs. Alex Shelley, Kushida, and Kevin Knight

-X Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch

-Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven

-Ash By Elegance makes her TNA in-ring debut

-Simon Gotch in action

-Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian meet face-to-face

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

