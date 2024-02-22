TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-“The System” Moose, Eddie Edwards, and Brian Myers vs. Alex Shelley, Kushida, and Kevin Knight

-X Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. Jason Hotch

-Steve Maclin vs. Trent Seven

-Ash By Elegance makes her TNA in-ring debut

-Simon Gotch in action

-Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian meet face-to-face

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).