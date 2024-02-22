ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: ROH Women’s Title match, the ROH Women’s TV Title tournament continues

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Athena vs. Nyla Rose in a best of three falls tables match for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Billie Starkz vs. Robyn Renegade in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Sussy Love in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match

-Red Velvet vs. Sandra Moone in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match

-Abadon vs. Viva Van in an ROH Women’s TV Title tournament first-round match

-Exodus Prime vs. AR Fox vs. Matt Sydal vs. Komander in a four-way

-Brandon Cutler vs. Danhausen

-Anthony Henry vs. Ethan Page

