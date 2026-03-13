What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

March 13, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Home Town Man

-Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace and Dani Luna vs. Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside

-Elayna Black vs. Jada Stone

-Moose vs. Brian Myers

-Mr. Elegance’s in-ring debut

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on March 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

