AEW Revolution, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision live coverage, Matthew Jackson, Arnold Skaaland, Andrew “Test” Martin

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW Revolution pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena. The show is headlined MJF vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I are planning to team up for a same-night audio review available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I may end up flying solo if it turns out to be a marathon show.

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Phoenix, Arizona, at the Mortgage Matchup Center. The show includes the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton contract signing for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision was taped on Wednesday in San Jose, California, at the San Jose Civic Center. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett is attending AEW Revolution and is taking the night off from his Collision audio review. I will fill in for Will, and my audio review will be available for free as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Phoenix. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Matthew Jackson (Matthew Massie) of the Young Bucks is 41.

-The late Arnold Skaaland died on March 13, 2007, at age 82.

-The late Andrew “Test” Martin died of a drug overdose at age 33 on March 13, 2009.