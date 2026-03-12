NXT TV rating: Did the Vengeance Day fallout episode top the go-home show?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 541,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down compared to last week’s 604,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.09 rating. One year earlier, the March 11, 2025, NXT on The CW delivered 732,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating for the Roadblock-themed episode.