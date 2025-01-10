Wrestling Open “Episode 158” results (1/9): Vetter’s review of Big Business vs Ryan Clancy, Marcus Mathers, Gabriel Skye, Alec Price vs Sammy Diaz, Tiara James vs Spike Nishimura

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 158”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

January 9, 2025 in Worcester, Massachusetts at the White Eagle

Paul Crockett, Victor Chase, and ref Scott Robinson provided commentary over the course of the evening. The crowd is maybe 150-200.

1. Love, Doug vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray in a spotlight match. Doug took control at the bell. Victor Chase and Robinson provided commentary; I don’t think I’ve even heard Victor speak before! He hit the Rebound Lariat for the pin. A complete squash.

Love, Doug defeated Jake Gray at 4:34.

2. Brad Baylor (w/Ricky Smokes) vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). A lockup to open and Jermaine hit an armdrag and some chops. WWE ID prospect Baylor took control and ripped off Marbury’s shirt. Jermaine hit some clotheslines at 5:30, then his palm-to-the-head slam. Baylor hit a shotgun dropkick. Jermaine hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. They got up and traded punches. They fought to the floor, and Baylor grabbed Benny! Jermaine shoved Baylor toward the commentary table, then dove into the ring before being counted out. Benny stood in Brad’s way to prevent him from getting back in!

Jermaine Marbury defeated Brad Baylor via count-out at 8:06.

* Backstage, Brett Ryan Gosselin was angry at rookie Eye Black Jack, who beat him last week!

3. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Erik Chacha. Again, Ecuador native Chacha is really short; he’s solid in the ring, but he lost in just over a minute last week. BRG hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit a swinging neckbreaker and remained in charge. Chacha hit a stunner for a nearfall at 4:00, then some Yes Kicks. BRG nailed a spear! He hit an Unprettier faceplant for the pin. I was prepared for another upset here but that didn’t come.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Eric Chacha at 5:03.

* BRG got on the mic and called out Eye Black Jack! However, no sign of Jack, so we ended it here for now.

* Smart Mark Sterling came to the ring and he berated the crowd.

4. Bryce Donovan (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Brett Mettro. Brett is a Bio Pro grad but he hasn’t won many matches yet; he’s upgraded his gear and ditched the ugly green singlet. Brett hit some punches to the gut. WWE ID prospect Donovan has a clear height and overall size advantage, and he hit some knee lifts to the gut and blows to the back and remained in charge. He hit some Sheamus-style blows to the chest as Brett was against the ropes at 2:30. Donovan hit a series of elbow strikes and he grounded Mettro. Brett hit some Atomic Drops and he dropped Bryce with a shoulder tackle at 5:30! Sterling distracted Mettro. Bryce nailed a chokeslam and scored the pin.

Bryce Donovan defeated Brett Mettro at 6:15.

* Sterling got back on the mic and threatened to sue the fans if they call him a “sugar daddy,” which of course got the crowd to start that chant. Bryce got on the mic and made it clear he was irritated that the crowd chanted “Shook!” last week, in reference to Bryce and his former Shook Crew teammate, Bobby Orlando. Jerial Rivera came out of the back and he said he’s been trying to get in touch with Bryce. Bryce told Jerial “I already have a partner.” He handed Jerial a metal ring corner hook, and he told Jerial to “make a statement” with it. (I thought Bryce was about to beat up Jerial.) Bryce wants a title shot against Ryan Clancy!

5. RJ Rude and Rex Lawless vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio. I smell an upset here; the Shooter Boys have impressed lately. Again, these Create-A-Pro students wear amateur wrestling singlets and have good mat skills. Rude sang Katy Perry’s ” Hot N Cold.” Short-haired Vecchio opened against the massive Lawless. Long-haired Ortiz hit some armdrags on RJ. Rex hit a rolling cannonball on Ortiz. RJ got on the mic and sang while he stomped on Ortiz. Ortiz hit a spear in the corner on RJ, then a Northern Lights Suplex at 6:00. RJ and Rex hit a team slam for the pin. I’m wrong again. This felt like a good spot for heel RJ to drop one to a rookie.

RJ Rude and Rex Lawless defeated Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio at 6:27.

* BRG joined commentary.

6. Spike Nishimura vs. Tiara James. Spike has impressed; she recently returned from a Japan tour. Tiara has appeared in MLW a few times. They traded rollups in the first minute. Tiara hit some loud chops, then a bulldog at 4:30 for a nearfall. She missed a senton. Spike hit a clothesline into the corner. Spike got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the pin. BRG claimed Spike grabbed the tights.

Spike Nishimura defeated Tiara James at 6:20.

* Some quick videos aired. Julius Draeger claimed he’s the top rookie in the class. Lucas Chase talked to Steven Stetson about why he joined The Ranch. Eye Jack Black said he overpowered BRG throughout their match.

7. Alec Price vs. Sammy Diaz. This should be awesome; hopefully they are given time to go. Crockett noted that none of Diaz’ Church of Greatness partners are here. Diaz hit some armdrags. He hit a huracanrana at 1:30. Price hit some forearm strikes. Diaz hit another huracanrana. Price hit a DDT onto the ring apron at 5:00. Price hit an axe kick to the back of the head in the ring, and he grounded Diaz. Diaz missed a second-rope moonsault, and Price hit a cannonball in the corner. Diaz hit a springboard stunner and some clotheslines, then a butterfly release suplex, then a dive through the ropes at 8:30.

In the ring, Diaz hit a Frankensteiner but we got a one-minute warning. Diaz hit a frogsplash for a believable nearfall. They fought on the ring apron, where Price hit a piledriver, and Diaz fell to the floor, and the match ended in a time-limit draw. I don’t even mind that; this is a win in many ways for Diaz, as Price is quite a top-tier indy wrestler. The crowd chanted for “five more minutes!” They both agreed to continue! However, Price rolled to the floor and left to a chorus of boos.

Alec Price vs. Sammy Diaz went to a time-limit draw at 10:00.

* Diaz got on the mic and talked about Lucas Chase turning his back on the Church of Greatness in the steel cage warfare match. He wants some answers!

8. Steven Stetson vs. Johnny Rivera. Rivera is a local guy and he’s just okay; I presume this will be short. Stetson knocked him down at the bell and stomped on him. Stetson jawed at the crowd, leading to the “F— the Ranch!” chant. Rivera hit some clotheslines and a big backbody drop at 3:00, then a uranage. Rivera came off the ropes and collapsed, selling an ankle injury. The ref called for the bell! (Is this actually a real injury?) No, Stetson got in there and stomped on Rivera some more. Stetson hit the ref and the medic who was checking on Rivera! Crockett jumped into the ring, as did a whole bunch of babyfaces to protect the ref, medic and Rivera. Chaotic way to end that segment; I liked it.

Steven Stetson defeated Johnny Rivera via ref decision at 4:11.

* Crockett got back in the booth and said it’s the first time in three years he felt compelled to get into the ring.

* Backstage, Big Business talked about their match, and it’s again clear that TJ Crawford is seizing control of the faction. He whispered something in Julio Cruz’ ear! What was that???? (This is starting to feel like TJ is in the Solo Sikoa role, and Brad Hollister might get a Roman Reigns-sized babyface pop in his return.)

* Brad Baylor was now on commentary with Crockett; everyone is getting a turn tonight!

9. “Big Business” TJ Crawford, Victor Chase, and Julio Cruz vs. Marcus Mathers, Gabriel Skye, and Ryan Clancy. WWE ID prospect Mathers wore his newly-won IWTV World Title belt. Skye challenged Mathers last week, so expect some fireworks. Clancy came out last and also wore his Wrestling Open title belt. Clancy and Cruz opened. Mathers entered and hit a bodyslam on Cruz at 2:00, but Gabriel made a blind tag to enter. Victor fought Gabriel. Gabriel and Mathers jawed as Marcus tagged back in; Victor slammed Mathers and hit a senton. Skye got a hot tag at 5:00 and hit some punches on Cruz and Chase.

The heels began working over Skye and kept him in their corner. Cruz hit a brainbuster at 7:30. Crockett wondered if there will be a “power struggle” within Big Business. (That’s what I said!) Gabriel finally hit a tornado DDT on Chase and they were both down at 9:00. Crawford knocked the babyfaces off the apron so they couldn’t tag in. Mathers got the hot tag and battled TJ. Clancy tagged in at 12:00; he hasn’t been in for about 11 minutes! He hit a running back elbow on TJ and some punches in the corner. Chase was thrown into Cruz! Mathers hit a fadeaway stunner on Chase, and Skye hit a top-rope doublestomp on Chase for a nearfall.

Clancy hit a plancha to the floor. In the ring, Skye and Mathers argued some more! Chase hit a uranage on Skye. TJ hit a frogsplash for a nearfall on Skye. Skye tagged in Clancy, who hit a top-rope crossbody block on Cruz and Chase. Clancy and TJ traded forearm strikes. TJ hit a suplex on Clancy. Skye hit a superkick and a butterfly suplex on TJ, then one on Cruz at 17:00. Chase hit an Air Raid Crash on Skye. Mathers hit a pop-up stunner and a Canadian Destroyer, then a flip dive to the floor on the heels. Clancy hit a dropkick to Victor’s chin and scored the pin. Good action; the babyfaces argued but never resorted to blows.

Marcus Mathers, Gabriel Skye, and Ryan Clancy defeated “Big Business” TJ Crawford, Victor Chase, and Julio Cruz at 18:32.

Final Thoughts: A good episode. This felt like a night where an upset might happen, but it never did. Sammy Diaz-Alec Price earns best match, even with a draw, and the main event takes second. Baylor-Jermaine takes third.

You would have to hear it… but the crowd just has so much fun with a chant at heel Steven Stetson. Everyone there has been there before (okay, very few new faces on any given week!) so everyone in the crowd knows the chant and they all play into it. I don’t know how Stetson keeps a straight face when the crowd gets going.

I again feel it needs to be pointed out that Wrestling Open is the place to see the WWE ID prospects — this week we had Mathers, Donovan and Baylor (plus Smokes in a non-wrestling role.)

Give credit again to promoter Drew Cordeiro, who is doing a great job with week-to-week storylines that don’t insult my intelligence. What is TJ up to with whispering in Cruz’ ear? Bryce wants a title shot. Mathers and Skye got along today, but for how long? How will the Church of Greatness react to the Lucas Chase heel turn? What does BRG have planned for rookie Eye Jack Black? Seriously… Drew isn’t just throwing matches out there. This stuff makes sense.