Vince McMahon issues statement after settling with the SEC

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Vince McMahon issued the following statement via social media after settling with with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Powell’s POV: McMahon is still facing the civil lawsuit filed by Janel Grant. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com also pointed out on social media that McMahon’s statement doesn’t mesh with Wall Street Journal reporting. In February 2024, WSJ reported that federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York were investigating McMahon over allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault.