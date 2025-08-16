GCW vs. JCW: 2-Day War night one results (8/14) – Vetter’s review of GCW Tag Champs Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. JCW Tag Champs Brothers of Funstruction in a title vs. title match

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

GCW vs. JCW: 2-Day War (night one)

Streamed on TrillerTV+

August 14, 2025, in Thornville, Ohio, at The Gathering of Legends

Joe Dombrowski and some Juggalos provided commentary, and they are decidedly pro-JCW; and they badmouthed GCW. These shows were held outdoors with a canopy over the ring. The ring was lit fairly well, and we had a crowd of several hundred people in attendance. (Both shows began after 11 p.m. local time, so there were no matches in the daylight.) A lot of people sat in the bleachers, which makes me think this was held at a football field or a county fairgrounds. Google Maps shows Thornville is straight east of Columbus, pretty much in the middle of nowhere.

* I am not a fan of nearly all of the JCW roster. So, I tuned in for just three matches of night one. I’m just not interested in the death matches that fill the first night of the show.

* The show opened with wrestlers and promoters sitting on opposite sides of a table and signing contracts, which includes a promise that no one sues the other side based on the violence that is coming. GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale argued with JCW promoter Violent J.

1. Matt Motor won a battle royal

2. Drew Parker defeated Drake Younger in a Shock And Awe death match

3. Atticus Cogar, Christian Napier, Otis Cogar beat Luigi Primo and “Flowe Caine” Cocaine and Steven Flowe

4. Shane Mercer vs. Bam Sullivan. This match aired fourth, and we have a graphic on the screen showing that GCW is up 2-0 in this series. Shane recently turned on GCW and joined JCW. They immediately brawled to the floor. Back in the ring, the muscular Mercer was in charge. Bam hit an enzuigiri. Mercer hit a clothesline at 5:30. Mercer hit a delayed vertical suplex. Bam hit a rolling suplex. Some familiar music played, and the “A.P.A.” John Layfield and Ron Simmons marched to the ring! They wore their A.P.A. shirts. Simmons hit a punch. Layfield hit a clothesline from hell. Mercer then hit the Moonsault and Battery (second-rope moonsault fallaway slam) for the pin. JCW is on the board! I truly had no idea we had this surprise appearance in this match. Mercer handed the A.P.A. beers.

Shane Mercer defeated Bam Sullivan at 8:41.

5. Mosh Pit Mike defeated Tarzan Duran in a death match

6. “Team GCW Legends” Masha Slamovich and Scorpio Sky and The Great Sasuke vs. “Team JCW” Alice Crowley and JP Grayson and Matt Cross. This was third-to-last, and the score was tied 2-2. They all started brawling; I didn’t hear a bell, but I started the stopwatch at first contact. Team GCW quickly cleared the ring, and they posed. Back in the ring, the women traded forearm strikes. Cross and Sasuke got in at 1:30 and squared off. Sasuke tied up the arm of the young Grayson. Scorpio got in and tied up JP. Scorpio hit a spin kick on JP, then a flipping axe kick at 5:00 on Grayson.

JP hit a spear on Scorpio for a nearfall. JP slammed Alice onto Scorpio for a nearfall at 6:30, but Masha made the save. Masha and Scorpio hit a spin kick-and-leg sweep combo on JP. JP hit a Lungblower move to Sasuke’s chest at 8:00. Cross accidentally hit a Lethal Injection on Grayson. Sasuke missed a Swanton Bomb! Cross hit a backbreaker over his knee on Sasuke. Sasuke hit a piledriver and pinned Cross. Decent action, and GCW is ahead 3-2.

Masha Slamovich, Scorpio Sky, and The Great Sasuke defeated Alice Crowley, JP Grayson, and Matt Cross at 9:29.

7. 2 Tuff Tony over Joey Janela in a Street War

8. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo the Clown and Yabo the Clown vs. “YDNP” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver for the JCW Tag Team Titles AND the GCW Tag Team Titles. This was the main event, and it’s tied 3-3. I hate the clowns; they are one of the main reasons I simply gave up on NWA 18 or so months ago. But I love Price and Oliver, so I had to tune in. Oliver just made his (long overdue!) ROH debut in the main event of the taped show that aired on Friday. Price and Oliver attacked, and we’re underway. I have no interest in figuring out which clown is which. The usual shenanigans with the clowns having long strings of handkerchiefs, and they whipped Oliver with their oversized clown ties.

Price began working over the left arm of a clown. A clown hit a faceplant slam on Oliver at 7:30. Yabo tagged in and hit YDNP with a rubber chicken. This is all so dumb! He tickled Oliver’s armpit, and Dombrowski forced a laugh. Joe is into this silliness, saying things like he “had his cock in his hand.” A clown got an oversized, cartoonish mallet, but a GCW referee jumped in the ring and confiscated it! Meanwhile, Price clocked one of the clowns with a beer bottle that shattered everywhere. Oliver immediately rolled up the clown for the pin. The pro-JCW commentary team was at a loss, shocked that they lost their tag belts to invaders.

“YDNP” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo the Clown and Yabo the Clown to win the JCW Tag Team Titles, and retain the GCW Tag Team Titles, at 10:47.