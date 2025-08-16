GCW vs. JCW: 2-Day War (night two) results (8/15) – Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Willie Mack for the GCW Title, Great Sasuke vs. Caleb Konley for the JCW American Title, Nic Nemeth vs Atticus Cogar

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW vs. JCW: 2-Day War (night two)

Streamed on TrillerTV+

August 15, 2025, in Thornville, Ohio, at The Gathering of Legends

1. Atticus Cogar vs. Nic Nemeth. I am just not hearing the bell on these shows, so I again started the stopwatch as they shoved each other. Nemeth hit a superkick in the first minute for a nearfall. Atticus choked him in the ropes and hit a Lionsault as Nic was in the ropes at 2:30. Cogar grabbed his cooking skewers and swung and missed. Nemeth hit a standing neckbreaker at 5:00 and he was fired up. Nemeth hit his rapid-fire elbow drops. Cogar hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 6:30. Nemeth hit the Famouser for a nearfall, Cogar flipped Nemeth onto some cooking skewers that were jabbed into the top turnbuckle! Cogar immediately hit his Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) and got the pin! The commentators were horrified that JCW was trailing again! GCW 1, JCW 0.

2. Alice Crowley vs. Hollyhood Haley J vs. Brooke Havok vs. Priscilla Kelly in a four-way for the JCW Women’s Title. We saw short videos for each of the four women. All four brawled at the bell. Priscilla battled with Crowley. Dombrowski said the GCW women (Kelly and Havok) are sticking together. Haley and Crowley shoved each other, but were still working together out of necessity. Haley and Alice hit stereo short-arm clotheslines on their GCW opponents. Priscilla hit a top-rope somersault splash. Havok hit a sideslam for a nearfall. Havok and Kelly began arguing, and they brawled with each other. Haley hit a superkick on Havok. Crowley hit a clothesline and pinned Kelly! Just far too short, but these women got a lot of action in a match that short. They deserve better. The score was 1-1.

* Caleb Konley was coming out of the shower and talked with his heel manager, Jeeves. They talked about selling tickets nationwide.

* Back to the venue, our surprise ring announcer is Mr. Ken (Anderson) Kennedy and he got a nice pop. Like in WWE, the microphone came down from above. Of course, this being JCW, it didn’t work at first. They got it working, and he welcomed all the Juggalos in attendance.

3. Caleb Konley (w/Jeeves) vs. The Great Sasuke for the JCW American Title. Sasuke wore a GCW T-shirt to the ring. Basic reversals early on, and Konley took charge. They brawled to the floor, where Konley shoved Sasuke back-first against the ring at 2:30. He tied up Sasuke in the ring and planted his knee in Sasuke’s spine. Sasuke hit a top-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall at 4:00, but he missed a top-rope doublestomp. Konley immediately tied him in a Figure Four.

Sasuke hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 6:00. He missed a somersault off the apron and crashed to the floor! In the ring, Jeeves got in the ring and confronted Sasuke. Sasuke used his magic powers to whip Jeeves onto Konley, then he did the same to Caleb. He hit a piledriver on Jeeves. Konley struck Sasuke in the head with his title belt and got the cheap pin. Passable; it’s always neat to see a legend like Sasuke in the ring. JCW 2, GCW 1.

4. Nate Webb and PCO vs. “The Outbreak” Abel Booker and Jacksyn Crowley (w/Barnabus). Again, the Outbreak looks like they wandered off the set of The Walking Dead. Webb just returned from an arm or shoulder injury that has sidelined him for a year. One of the zombies hit a crossbody block in the corner on PCO. PCO swatted him away on another attempt. Webb hit a spinning faceplant. The Outbreak hit a team shoulder block to drop Webb at 3:00. PCO got in and hit some splashes in the corners on each zombie, then he hit a double clothesline. The zombies sprayed mist in PCO’s face and hit the Young Bucks-style team V Trigger knee strikes. PCO fell through the ropes to the floor. Webb got in. Barnabus grabbed him. The Outbreak sprayed mist in Webb’s face and pinned him! JCW 3, GCW 1.

5. Effy vs. Willie Mack for the GCW World Title. Effy threw his pink jacket over Mack’s head, punched him, and we’re underway! Mack hit an Exploder Suplex and his rolling cannonball in the corner at 1:30, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall, then a sit-out Spinebuster for a nearfall. Effy sold a knee injury, but then he pulled Mack into a corner. He pulled down his trunks so his butt was hanging out. Out of the back came a guy who wore a sign that said he’s “Fat F— Barrel Boy.” Dombrowski was excited to see this aging guy, anyway. He’s a huge, rotund man, and he got onto the apron. Effy pushed Mack into the Barrel Boy, rolled up Mack, and got the flash pin. Lame finish and far too short a match. JCW 3, GCW 2.

6. A 20-person battle royal. The participants were Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, Bam Sullivan, Jeffrey John, Drew Parker, George South, JP Grayson, Kongo Kong, Otis Cogar, Sonny Kiss, Caleb Konley, Christian Napier, Luigi Primo, Shane Mercer, and several JCW guys that were fairly new to me: Cocaine, Mosh Pit Mike, Mr. Happy, Super Humman, Tarzan Duran, and The Wrath. The GCW guys congregated on one side of the ring, and the JCW on the other. In theory, we have 10 representatives from each promotion. However, the GCW guys threw Tarzan from the ring, even though he was wearing a GCW T-shirt.

Janela threw out George South at 1:30, and that saddened the commentators. Pizza maker Luigi hit people with his dough; he low-bridged the ropes, and Bam fell to the floor. Drew tossed Luigi to the floor. Mr. Happy, who appears to be 450 pounds and wears a mask, missed an ugly moonsault, and all the GCW guys quickly worked together to flip him. Cocaine doused himself with white powder, fired up, and tossed Drew Parker at 4:00. Cocaine was tossed. JP hit a double missile dropkick. Price clotheslined Grayson to the floor.

I think we had six or seven guys left, and the GCW guys all attacked Kongo Kong. Kongo tossed Napier, then Oliver, then Price. Otis Cogar and Kongo Kong traded forearm strikes, and Kong hit some headbutts. Kongo tossed Cogar. I think it is just Kongo, Janela, Mercer, Jeffrey John, and the blue-mascot Wraith. Out of the back came another JCW representative, Sonny Kiss! Sonny shoved Janela; Sonny took off a JCW T-shirt and was wearing a GCW T-shirt underneath! Kiss and Janela worked together. Wraith hit a Sliced Bread and a stunner on Janela, and he tried to eliminate Joey. However, Sonny snuck up behind and eliminated Wraith.

Jeffrey John chopped Kong to no effect. He chopped Mercer, also to no effect, and the crowd gave a “You F—ed up!” chant. Mercer hit a Gorilla Press, tossing John onto several people on the floor, so it’s now just Kiss, Janela, Mercer, and Kong. Mercer hit the Moonsault and Battery on Kiss, then another fallaway slam to toss Kiss to the floor. Kong and Mercer hit bodyslams on Joey. Kong accidentally knocked Mercer off the apron to the floor! Kong charged into the corner, but Janela moved, and Kong fell to the floor.

But the match was not over, as a regular guy dubbed Super Humman came to the ring. Joey hit a low blow kick, and stomped on him. Dombrowski said Super Humman is “an internet celebrity.” Joey set up a board bridge. Super Humman hit a stunner and put Joey on the board bridge, and hit an elbow drop onto Joey. However, Joey got up and tossed Super Humman to win the match. The score was now even at 3-3.

7. 2 Tuff Tony defeated Matt Tremont in a barbed wire death match to win the JCW Heavyweight Title at 21:16. I had no interest in this one, so that result is courtesy of cagematch.net. JCW wins the series on Night 2, 4-3.

Final Thoughts: An interesting event. This was well run and looked far more professional than I anticipated. As I noted, the ring was well-lit for an outdoor show. That said, I didn’t see a single match that I would tell people to go out of their way to see. But it was fun to see Great Sasuke, Mr. Kennedy, the APA over the two nights, and it’s always nice to see Jordan Oliver and Alec Price add more gold around their waists.