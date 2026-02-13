TNA No Surrender lineup: The full card for tonight’s TNA+ and TrillerTV event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the TNA No Surrender event that will be held tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle.

-Mike Santana and Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth and Eddie Edwards

-Lei Ying Lee vs. Arianna Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Trey Miguel for the TNA International Championship

-Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance vs. Indi Hartwell and Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Vincent, and Dutch vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Agent Zero, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler

-BDE vs. Eric Young

-A battle royal for a shot at the TNA Knockouts Championship

Powell’s POV: Nic Nemeth still holds the Call Your Shot trophy that allows him to cash in Money in the Bank style for a shot at the TNA World Championship. The No Surrender pre-show starts at 6:30CT/7:30ET and will be available on TNA+ and the TNA YouTube page. The main card will also stream on TNA+ and TrillerTV.com at 7CT/8ET.