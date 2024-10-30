TNA Impact preview: The latest card for Thursday’s Bound For Glory fallout show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Josh Alexander and two mystery partners vs. Steve Maclin, Jonathan Gresham, and Eric Young

-Ash By Elegance vs. Dani Luna

-Lei Ying Lee in action

Powell’s POV: TNA taped television on Sunday in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).