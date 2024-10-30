What's happening...

NXT TV rating: Halloween Havoc fallout show

October 30, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 588,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 702,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.16 rating. NXT ran against the World Series, which delivered 16.275 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the October 31, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 674,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating for Halloween Havoc night two on USA Network.

