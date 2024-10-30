WWE announces Rhea Ripley will be sidelined indefinitely

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE followed up on the injury angle involving Rhea Ripley that took place on Tuesday’s NXT television show. WWE stated via social media that Ripley “suffered a fractured right orbital socket and will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.”

Powell’s POV: Obviously, the attack by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez was a work, but it appears that the angle was done to write out Ripley at least temporarily. If the angle was done because Ripley suffered a legitimate injury, then we wish her the very best in her recovery.