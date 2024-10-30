Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 55 results: Vetter’s review of Danhausen vs. Rahim de la Suede, PME vs. The Premier vs. The New Guys for the Glory Pro Tag Titles, Lil Evil vs. Moses the Deliverer

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 55)

Taped September 29, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

Premiered October 28, 2024 via YouTube.com

The lighting was good at this taping, and the crowd was maybe 250-300. Reed Duthie provided solo commentary.

1. Lil Evil vs. Moses the Deliverer. Since this taping aired, Lil Evil sustained a severe injury and is no longer wrestling; I’ve compared him to a shorter Homicide in the past. Standing switches to open. Moses hit a dropkick and some chops, and was in charge early on. Lil Evil hit a chop block to the back of the knee at 3:00 and began working Moses over. They went to the floor, where Evil hit some spin kicks to the back of the thigh and knee, and he slammed the damaged knee against the ring post. In the ring, Moses hit a back elbow but he was selling the pain in his knee. Lil Evil applied a half-crab at 5:30, but Moses reached the ropes. Moses hit a gutwrench suplex and he was fired up. He hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex with a bridge) for the pin. Good opener.

Moses the Deliverer defeated Lil Evil at 6:28.

2. Rahim de la Suede vs. Danhausen. Duthie pointed out that Rahim’s manager, Cinko, isn’t there and he noted there have been “fractures” in the group. A nice pop for Danhausen. They appear to be roughly the same size. Danhausen ‘cursed’ him before they locked up. Danhausen hit a bulldog and a crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:30. They rolled to the floor and fought at ringside. In the ring, Rahim hit a dropkick at 4:00 and he stomped on Danhausen in the corner. Cinko sat down in a chair in the entryway! Rahim posed too much and missed a second-rope kneedrop at 6;30. Danhausen hit a clothesline and a release Northern Lights Suplex. He hit a German Suplex and was fired up. He got his jar of teeth and poured it down Rahim’s mouth, then he kicked him in the jaw for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Danhausen hit the Go To Sleephausen for a nearfall, but Rahim got a foot on the ropes. Rahim got a rollup with a jackknife cover for the clean pin!

Rahim de la Suede defeated Danhausen at 9:14.

* Rahim got on the mic and told Cinko he doesn’t need him anymore!

3. “PME” Philly Collins & Marino Tenaglia vs. “The Premier” SK Bishop & Campbell Myers vs. “The New Guys” Scott Stanley & Jake Bosche for the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles. PME have been showing heelish tactics in recent months but they got a big pop as they danced to “Sussudio” on their way to the ring. All six fought in the ring and we had a standoff at 1:00. Bosche did a flip dive to the floor on everyone. Stanley set up for a dive but someone threw a chair at his face; I hate that. Stanley was helped from the ring; not sure if that was a legit injury or not but it appears so. The Premier began working over Bosche alone in the ring.

PME have been on the floor during this very extended beatdown. PME finally got back in at 7:00. Tenaglia leapt off the top rope but was struck by a superkick. Bosche hit an axe kick; Bishop hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down. Music played and Stanley ran back into the ring, with his forehead all taped up, and he hit a series of German Suplexes on all the opponents. (Okay, it was a worked injury.) The crowd chanted “New Guys!” Stanley hit a backbreaker over his knee on Bishop at 9:00. PME hit a team slam for a nearfall, but Campbell Myers pulled the ref from the ring. Bishop hit a frogsplash on Tenaglia for a nearfall, but this time, Philly Collins pulled the ref from the ring! The New Guys hit a team powerbomb. However, Tenaglia jumped in the ring and stole the pin. That was a bit bonkers in the final few minutes.

Philly Collins & Marino Tenaglia defeated SK Bishop & Campbell Myers and Scott Stanley & Jake Bosche to retain the Glory Pro Tag Team Titles at 10:14.

Final Thoughts: A solid episode. I didn’t like that chair thrown at Stanley, but at least it was worked into a storyline that showed how dangerous that move was. As I noted, when Stanley returned to the ring, it became non-stop action and there were moments in the final minute where I thought each of the three teams was about to win. I avoid spoilers, so I definitely felt the belts were in danger of changing hands. As for the other matches, Rahim is fun and the crowd clearly wants to embrace him as a babyface, and we’re clearly headed that direction with his dismissal of Cinko. The opener was solid. I hope Lil Evil is able to return to action.