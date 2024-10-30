Powell’s NXT Hit List: Trick Williams, Bubba Ray Dudley, Ethan Page, and Ridge Holland, Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Zaria vs. Brinley Reece

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Trick Williams, Bubba Ray Dudley, Ethan Page, and Ridge Holland: They told a good story throughout the show with Bubba initially declining to team with Williams, only to accept the offer once things got heated with the heels. Using Bubba for next Wednesday’s 2300 Arena show is a good call. Is it a simple one and done or will Bubba stick around? My guess is that Bubba’s run will be brief, but I can’t rule out the possibility of him turning on Williams and perhaps even aligning with Holland, who would benefit from Bully’s ability to draw major heat via his mic work. It will also be interesting to see what’s next for Page now that his championship feud with Williams has concluded.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander for the NXT Tag Team Titles: A strong title match to close the show. I cringed when Wes Lee walked out because I was really hoping for a clean finish. But this turned out to be more than just another lazy distraction finish. Evans fighting Lee to the back sets up what should be a strong match, and it also gives Alexander a reason to be upset with Evans for leaving him alone to face both opponents. The bickering between Frazer and Axiom continued. I’m sure it will boil over at some point, but I like the slow burn approach.

Zaria vs. Brinley Reece: This was the dominant debut match win for Zaria that it needed to be. Credit to Reece for doing an effective job of selling, especially with that double jointed thing she had going on with her arm. The post match angle that led to Kelani Jordan, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jordynne Grace showing up to counter Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Fatal Influence was excellent. I’m surprised that the three recent additions are all slotted as babyfaces. I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a turn coming at some point so that one of them can be featured as a high level heel.

Kelani Jordan vs. Nikkita Lyons: A solid match and a nice bounce back win for Jordan. Adriana Rizzo showed good fire while attacking Lyons after the match. I’m looking forward to seeing how Lyons fares in a heel role.

Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup: They told a story with King suffering a knee injury and showing heart while attempting to fight through it. There was also the spot late in the match with William Regal slipping his brass knuckles to King, who declined to use them. And the award for Worst Father of the Year goes to…

Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo in a casket match: A soft Hit. The spooky characters meeting in a gimmick match didn’t do much for me, but the live crowd clearly enjoyed it.

NXT Misses

None: This was a strong show from start to finish and a nice bounce back from the underwhelming Halloween Havoc premium live event. NXT has benefitted greatly from creating the feeling that you never know who might show up. The working relationship with TNA has been a big part of that along with the recent big additions to the women’s division.