WWE Speed – Dragon Lee vs. Tavion Heights

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Dragon Lee vs. Tavion Heights in a quarterfinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Lee won the match to advance to a semifinal match against the winner of Friday’s Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne quarterfinal match. The other side of the bracket has Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus in the semifinals. WWE Speed typically streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media, but the Tozawa vs. Osborne match will stream at the same time on Friday.