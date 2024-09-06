WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the final Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Cody Rhodes responds to Solo Sikoa’s title match challenge

-“The Bloodline” Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley

-Giovanni Vinci debuts on Smackdown

Powell’s POV: This is the final edition of Smackdown on Fox. The show will move to USA Network starting next Friday. Smackdown will be live tonight from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Smackdown will move to USA Network on September 13. Jake’s same night review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).